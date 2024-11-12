|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results SHREE GANESH ELASTOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) Financial Results for Sep 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|SHREE GANESH ELASTOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2024 Appointment of Kush Jigenbhai shah as Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|SHREE GANESH ELASTOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 March 2024 Financial Result for quarter ended on 31 March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|SHREE GANESH ELASTOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Result for quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
