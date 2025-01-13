Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.84
12.51
12.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.26
74.69
49.57
40
Net Worth
122.1
87.2
61.58
50.01
Minority Interest
Debt
36.45
33.01
0
0.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.67
0
0.2
0.24
Total Liabilities
159.22
120.21
61.78
50.46
Fixed Assets
97.47
73.43
30.29
20.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.82
0.08
0.08
3.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
40.64
35.08
27.52
22.89
Inventories
24.99
18.18
13.64
12.71
Inventory Days
94.52
Sundry Debtors
20.33
28.14
18.38
13.33
Debtor Days
99.14
Other Current Assets
7.13
6.52
10.74
7
Sundry Creditors
-8.73
-16.31
-9.47
-6.21
Creditor Days
46.18
Other Current Liabilities
-3.08
-1.45
-5.77
-3.94
Cash
16.19
11.54
3.88
3.47
Total Assets
159.22
120.21
61.77
50.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.