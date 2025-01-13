iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

714.1
(4.85%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.84

12.51

12.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.26

74.69

49.57

40

Net Worth

122.1

87.2

61.58

50.01

Minority Interest

Debt

36.45

33.01

0

0.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.67

0

0.2

0.24

Total Liabilities

159.22

120.21

61.78

50.46

Fixed Assets

97.47

73.43

30.29

20.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.82

0.08

0.08

3.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.08

0

0

Networking Capital

40.64

35.08

27.52

22.89

Inventories

24.99

18.18

13.64

12.71

Inventory Days

94.52

Sundry Debtors

20.33

28.14

18.38

13.33

Debtor Days

99.14

Other Current Assets

7.13

6.52

10.74

7

Sundry Creditors

-8.73

-16.31

-9.47

-6.21

Creditor Days

46.18

Other Current Liabilities

-3.08

-1.45

-5.77

-3.94

Cash

16.19

11.54

3.88

3.47

Total Assets

159.22

120.21

61.77

50.45

