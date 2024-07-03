iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Share Price

660.55
(-1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open668.75
  • Day's High675.1
  • 52 Wk High950.05
  • Prev. Close668.75
  • Day's Low641.55
  • 52 Wk Low 557.95
  • Turnover (lac)18.12
  • P/E30.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value103.72
  • EPS21.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)847.93
  • Div. Yield0.07
No Records Found

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

668.75

Prev. Close

668.75

Turnover(Lac.)

18.12

Day's High

675.1

Day's Low

641.55

52 Week's High

950.05

52 Week's Low

557.95

Book Value

103.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

847.93

P/E

30.56

EPS

21.88

Divi. Yield

0.07

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 07 Sep, 2023

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.84

12.51

12.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.26

74.69

49.57

40

Net Worth

122.1

87.2

61.58

50.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

49.07

58.42

27.26

19.85

yoy growth (%)

-16

114.31

37.27

27.95

Raw materials

-22.01

-35.59

-14.91

-10.03

As % of sales

44.86

60.92

54.7

50.53

Employee costs

-3.84

-3.26

-2.36

-1.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.94

12.74

6.47

3.94

Depreciation

-2.72

-2.24

-0.59

-0.54

Tax paid

-3.19

-3.11

-1.78

-1.3

Working capital

4.53

0.28

7.9

2.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16

114.31

37.27

27.95

Op profit growth

24.67

110.98

27.57

110.71

EBIT growth

1.02

95.9

64.91

136.73

Net profit growth

1.34

105.33

77.66

141.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

125.9

49.08

64.02

35.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

125.9

49.08

64.02

35.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.07

2.09

3.91

1.17

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandubhai Kothia

Whole-time Director

Gunjan Chandulal Kothia

Whole-time Director

Parth Chandulal Kothia

Independent Director

Priyam Surendra Shah

Independent Director

Jayesh Savjani

Independent Director

Vaishaliben Kanjibhai Vadodariya

Director

Parul Sahani

Independent Director

Maulikkumar Sudani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd

Summary

Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Ganesh Remedies Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on April 27, 1995. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited on July 28, 2017. The Company, a part of Ganesh Group has carved for itself a niche in the industry of manufacturing pharmaceutical intermediates and fine chemicals.Shree Ganesh Remedies is a ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 BS and OHSAS 18001:2007 certified Company and is engaged in manufacturing and dispatch of drug intermediates and chemicals like amine hydrochloride and specialty fine chemicals for pharmaceutical industry. The Company manufactures products relating to antipsychotic, antiseptic, deprotonation reactions, hyperlipidemia, alzheimers and anti-viral. The Products are manufactured for export market and also for domestic and foreign markets. The Company entered the International market in 2006 and are on regular basis exporting its products to various countries.The manufacturing facility is divided into three manufacturing plants namely Plant I, II and III spread across 9715 square meters having different product manufacturing capabilities and process. The manufacturing process is supported by Total Quality Management techniques and is supervised through various quality control equipments and qualified personnel. The Products are manufactured for export mark
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd share price today?

The Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹660.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd is ₹847.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd is 30.56 and 6.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd is ₹557.95 and ₹950.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd?

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.43%, 3 Years at 28.82%, 1 Year at -3.31%, 6 Month at -21.75%, 3 Month at -16.83% and 1 Month at -6.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.50 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 29.50 %

