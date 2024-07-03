Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹668.75
Prev. Close₹668.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.12
Day's High₹675.1
Day's Low₹641.55
52 Week's High₹950.05
52 Week's Low₹557.95
Book Value₹103.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)847.93
P/E30.56
EPS21.88
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.84
12.51
12.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.26
74.69
49.57
40
Net Worth
122.1
87.2
61.58
50.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
49.07
58.42
27.26
19.85
yoy growth (%)
-16
114.31
37.27
27.95
Raw materials
-22.01
-35.59
-14.91
-10.03
As % of sales
44.86
60.92
54.7
50.53
Employee costs
-3.84
-3.26
-2.36
-1.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.94
12.74
6.47
3.94
Depreciation
-2.72
-2.24
-0.59
-0.54
Tax paid
-3.19
-3.11
-1.78
-1.3
Working capital
4.53
0.28
7.9
2.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16
114.31
37.27
27.95
Op profit growth
24.67
110.98
27.57
110.71
EBIT growth
1.02
95.9
64.91
136.73
Net profit growth
1.34
105.33
77.66
141.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
125.9
49.08
64.02
35.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
125.9
49.08
64.02
35.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.07
2.09
3.91
1.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandubhai Kothia
Whole-time Director
Gunjan Chandulal Kothia
Whole-time Director
Parth Chandulal Kothia
Independent Director
Priyam Surendra Shah
Independent Director
Jayesh Savjani
Independent Director
Vaishaliben Kanjibhai Vadodariya
Director
Parul Sahani
Independent Director
Maulikkumar Sudani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd
Summary
Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Ganesh Remedies Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on April 27, 1995. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited on July 28, 2017. The Company, a part of Ganesh Group has carved for itself a niche in the industry of manufacturing pharmaceutical intermediates and fine chemicals.Shree Ganesh Remedies is a ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 BS and OHSAS 18001:2007 certified Company and is engaged in manufacturing and dispatch of drug intermediates and chemicals like amine hydrochloride and specialty fine chemicals for pharmaceutical industry. The Company manufactures products relating to antipsychotic, antiseptic, deprotonation reactions, hyperlipidemia, alzheimers and anti-viral. The Products are manufactured for export market and also for domestic and foreign markets. The Company entered the International market in 2006 and are on regular basis exporting its products to various countries.The manufacturing facility is divided into three manufacturing plants namely Plant I, II and III spread across 9715 square meters having different product manufacturing capabilities and process. The manufacturing process is supported by Total Quality Management techniques and is supervised through various quality control equipments and qualified personnel. The Products are manufactured for export mark
The Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹660.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd is ₹847.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd is 30.56 and 6.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd is ₹557.95 and ₹950.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.43%, 3 Years at 28.82%, 1 Year at -3.31%, 6 Month at -21.75%, 3 Month at -16.83% and 1 Month at -6.84%.
