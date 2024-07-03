Summary

Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Ganesh Remedies Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on April 27, 1995. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited on July 28, 2017. The Company, a part of Ganesh Group has carved for itself a niche in the industry of manufacturing pharmaceutical intermediates and fine chemicals.Shree Ganesh Remedies is a ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 BS and OHSAS 18001:2007 certified Company and is engaged in manufacturing and dispatch of drug intermediates and chemicals like amine hydrochloride and specialty fine chemicals for pharmaceutical industry. The Company manufactures products relating to antipsychotic, antiseptic, deprotonation reactions, hyperlipidemia, alzheimers and anti-viral. The Products are manufactured for export market and also for domestic and foreign markets. The Company entered the International market in 2006 and are on regular basis exporting its products to various countries.The manufacturing facility is divided into three manufacturing plants namely Plant I, II and III spread across 9715 square meters having different product manufacturing capabilities and process. The manufacturing process is supported by Total Quality Management techniques and is supervised through various quality control equipments and qualified personnel. The Products are manufactured for export mark

