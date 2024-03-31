Dear Shareholders,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the 29th Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

Financial Performance

The summarized financial performance highlights are as mentioned below:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Consolidated* Standalone Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Revenue From operations 12,589.54 12,589.54 9,135.76 Other Income 306.70 306.70 71.69 Total Income 12,896.24 12,896.24 9,207.45 Total Expenditure other than Financial Costs and Depreciation 8408.50 8408.50 6,971.50 Total Expenses 9,080.21 9,079.24 7,183.69 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Costs and Tax 4,487.74 4,487.74 2,415.95 Finance Costs 60.72 59.75 18.02 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 610.99 610.99 374.17 Profit / (Loss) for the year before Exceptional Items and Tax 3,816.03 3,817.00 2,023.76 Add / (Less) Exceptional Items - - - Profit before Extraordinary items and Tax 3,816.03 3,817.00 2,023.76 Extraordinary Items - - - Profit before Tax 3,816.03 3,817.00 2,023.76 Tax Expense: Current Tax 933.37 933.37 525.78 Deferred Tax 71.86 71.86 (20.47) Profit for the year 2,810.80 2,811.77 1,518.45

* As your company did not had any subsidiary company in previous financial year, your Company has not prepared the consolidated financial statements in previous financial year.

Note:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Your Company has delivered yet another year of consistent and profitable growth. During the year, your company has earned total income of Rs. 12,589.54 Lakhs (Previous year Rs. 9,135.76 Lakhs). Your Company continues to operate only in one segment i.e., Bulk Drug Intermediates, further there is no change in the nature of Business of the Company. After all the financial adjustments, the company has earned a net profit after tax of Rs. 2,811.77 Lakhs.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements and every other document referred therein are available on website of the Company i.e.

www.ganeshremedies.com These documents are also available for inspection during working hours at the registered office of your Company.

Any member interested in obtaining such document may write to the Company Secretary and the same shall be furnished on request.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and applicable Accounting Standards, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24, together with the Auditors Report, form part of this Annual Report.

DIVIDEND

In view of the planned business growth, your directors deem it proper to preserve the resources of the Company for its activities and therefore, do not propose any dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your Company proposes to transfer the amount of profit i.e., Rs. 2,811.77 Lakhs to the Reserve and Surplus Account.

DETAILS OF THE ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURE / SUBSIDIARIES COMPANIES

As on March 31, 2024 your company had two wholly owned subsidiaries namely Kamalam Foundation (a Section 8 Company) and SGRL USA Inc. Your company does not have any associate or Joint Venture Company. During the year, the Board of Directors reviewed the performance of the subsidiaries.

The statement containing salient features of the financial statement of each Subsidiary Company including contribution of each subsidiary to the overall performance of the Company and in terms of the revenue and profit in the prescribed format Form AOC-1 as per Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached to the financial statements of the Company.

RIGHTS ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES

The Company had issued 8,40,471 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each on right basis (‘Rights Equity Shares). In accordance with the terms of Rights Issue Rs. 135/- i.e. 60% of the Issue Price per Right Equity Share was received from the applicants on application and partly paid equity shares were allotted on February 28, 2023.

The Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors made the ‘First and Final call of Rs. 90/- per Rights Equity Share on January 25, 2024. As on March 16, 2024 the Rights Issue Committee has approved the conversion of 8,30,893 partly-paid up shares upon receipt of an amount of Rs. 747.80 lakhs towards ‘First and Final call. The call money on 9,578 shares remains unpaid. The equity shares so converted rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Consequently, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company stood at Rs. 15,00,00,000/- divided into 1,40,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and 10,00,000 Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each and the Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stood at Rs. 12,84,33,668 divided into 1,28,37,620 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and 9,578 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each (Rs. 6/- paid up).

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report prepared pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part this Directors Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance Report prepared pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of this Directors Report.

During the year under review, your company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards.

FIXED DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any Fixed Deposits as defined under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under.

INSURANCE

Your Company has taken appropriate insurance for all assets against foreseeable perils.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, your Company has provided loans and has made investments, however has not given any corporate guarantee or provided any security to any other body corporate, subsidiary, associate or any other company.

The particulars of loans and investments made during the year under review are disclosed in the financial statements.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES

In accordance with the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, your Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of Directors and framed a CSR Policy. The role of the Committee is to review CSR activities of the Company periodically and recommend to the Board amount of expenditure to be spent on CSR annually.

Annual Report on CSR activities carried out by the Company during FY 2023-24 is enclosed as

Annexure – A to this report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and based on the information and explanations received from the Company, confirm that:

in the preparation of the annual financial statements, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgement and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis; proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS

Statutory Auditors

Bansi S. Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 100991W), were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the term of 5 (five) consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of 28th AGM till the conclusion of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. However after the closure of financial year Bansi S. Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 100991W), vide their letter dated August 14, 2024 have resigned from the position of Statutory Auditors of the Company, resulting into a casual vacancy in the office of Statutory Auditors of the Company as envisaged by section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, Further, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 30, 2024, as per the recommendation of the Audit Committee and pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, have appointed M/s. Chaudhary Shah & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 006212C/W100789), to hold office as the Statutory Auditors of the Company till the conclusion of this 29th AGM and have also recommended their appointment for the further period of 5 years from conclusion of 29th AGM till the conclusion of the 34th AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2029.

The Auditors Report does not contain qualification remark and the Notes on financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s. Prachi Bansal and Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The report submitted by the Secretarial Auditor in Form MR-3 is attached to this report as Annexure - B.

The Secretarial Audit Report of your company does not contain any qualification remark and the statements referred to in the Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

Internal Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, M/s. S N D K & Associates LLP was appointed by the Board of Directors to conduct internal audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

Your Company has an Internal Financial Control System commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. Your Company has adopted proper system of Internal Control and Risk Management to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported quickly.

The effectiveness of internal controls is reviewed through the internal audit process. Reports of internal auditors are reviewed by Audit Committee of the Company from time to time and desired actions are initiated to strengthen the control and effectiveness of the system.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

There are no significant and material orders passed by any regulator or court or tribunal impacting the going concern status and your Companys operations in future.

BOARD EVALUATION

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the formal annual evaluation was carried out for the Boards own performance, its committee & Individual directors.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members based on the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the Individual Directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, Code of conduct etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspect of his role.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of non-independent Directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated. The same was discussed in the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the Independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual Directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Directors being evaluated.

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Your Company had not entered into any transactions with related parties which could be considered material in terms of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC - 2 is not applicable.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for their review and approval on a quarterly basis.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website and the same can be accessed at www.ganeshremedies.com/investors the details of the transactions with Related Party are provided in the accompanying financial statements.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors met 9 (Nine) times during the financial year. Details of meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report annexed herewith and forms part of this report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DIRECTORS

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company Mr. Gunjan Chandulal Kothia is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

Mr. Jayesh Kishanlal Savjani and Ms. Vaishaliben Vadodariya, Independent Directors of the Company have resigned from the directorship of the Company w.e.f. November 10, 2023.

At the 28th Annual General Meeting held on September 18, 2023, the members have approved appointment of following Directors:

Mr. Maulikkumar Sudani (DIN 06464415) as an Independent Director for a term of five years w.e.f July 31, 2023.



Ms. Parulben Sahani (DIN 10198882) as an Independent Director for a term of five years w.e.f July 31, 2023.

The requisite particulars in respect of Directors seeking re-appointment are given in Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have enrolled themselves in the Independent Directors Databank maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (‘IICA) in terms of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

All the directors of the Company have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of Section164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Details of policy of appointment and remuneration of directors has been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

CHANGES IN KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, there were following changes in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company

Mr. Sunnykumar Narwani, Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company has resigned w.e.f. March 15, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions of listing regulations, the Company has appointed Mr. Aditya Patel as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. March 15, 2024.

REPORTING OF FRAUD:

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return for the year ending on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at www.ganeshremedies.com .

VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company promotes ethical behavior in all its business activities and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behavior. The Company has a Vigil mechanism and Whistle blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Employees may also report to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the year under review, no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee. Whistle blower policy of the Company has been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at Whistle Blower Policy

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

A statement containing the names and other particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure-C to this report.

The information required under Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, forms part of this Annual Report.

Having regard to the provisions of Section 134 and Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Reports and Accounts are being sent to the Members excluding such information. However, the said information is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of ensuing AGM. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of such statement may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company or e-mail to investors@ganeshremedies.com

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

Your Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees.

As per the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, your Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment. During the year under review, there were no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

As required under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, particulars relating to conservation of Energy, R & D, Technology absorption and Foreign Exchange earnings / outgo are annexed to this Report as Annexure-D.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

Your Company has maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels. The enthusiasm and unstinted efforts of the employees have enabled your Company to remain at the forefront of the industry. Your directors place on records their sincere appreciation for significant contributions made by the employees through their dedication, hard work and commitment towards the success and growth of your Company.

Your directors take this opportunity to place on record their sense of gratitude to the Banks, Financial Institutions, Central and State Government Departments, their Local Authorities and other agencies working with the Company for their guidance and support.

Date: September 04, 2024 Place: Ankleshwar

On behalf of the Board of Directors For, Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited

Chandulal Manubhai Kothia

Managing Director DIN: 00652806

Parth Chandulal Kothia Whole-time Director and CFO

DIN: 08830608