Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Board Meeting

715.5
(0.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shree Ganesh Rem CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting28 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve forfeiture of Partly Paid-up Equity Shares issued on Rights basis on which the holders thereof have failed to pay the balance call money within the stipulated timeline. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Statutory Auditors
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Jun 202421 May 2024
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board meeting Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting4 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Updation of Registered Office Address of the Company
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve first and final call on the outstanding 840471 (Eight Lakhs Forty Thousand Four Hundred Seventy-One) partly paidup equity shares of the Company. Outcome of the Meeting of the Rights Issue Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

