|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
81.28
Op profit growth
43.17
EBIT growth
59.32
Net profit growth
67.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.55
24.75
EBIT margin
22.07
25.11
Net profit margin
16.35
17.65
RoCE
34.51
RoNW
6.88
RoA
6.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.67
6.95
Dividend per share
1.5
1.25
Cash EPS
9.11
5.79
Book value per share
47.03
37.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.6
5.77
P/CEPS
5.9
6.93
P/B
1.14
1.06
EV/EBIDTA
4.08
4.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-22.95
-28.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
78.42
Inventory days
36.83
Creditor days
-29.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-26.05
-43.45
Net debt / equity
0.05
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.17
-0.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.22
-52.36
Employee costs
-6.23
-5.97
Other costs
-14.99
-16.89
