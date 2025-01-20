iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Key Ratios

692
(0.13%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

81.28

Op profit growth

43.17

EBIT growth

59.32

Net profit growth

67.93

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.55

24.75

EBIT margin

22.07

25.11

Net profit margin

16.35

17.65

RoCE

34.51

RoNW

6.88

RoA

6.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.67

6.95

Dividend per share

1.5

1.25

Cash EPS

9.11

5.79

Book value per share

47.03

37.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.6

5.77

P/CEPS

5.9

6.93

P/B

1.14

1.06

EV/EBIDTA

4.08

4.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-22.95

-28.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

78.42

Inventory days

36.83

Creditor days

-29.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-26.05

-43.45

Net debt / equity

0.05

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.17

-0.02

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.22

-52.36

Employee costs

-6.23

-5.97

Other costs

-14.99

-16.89

