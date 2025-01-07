iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

641.2
(0.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

49.07

58.42

27.26

19.85

yoy growth (%)

-16

114.31

37.27

27.95

Raw materials

-22.01

-35.59

-14.91

-10.03

As % of sales

44.86

60.92

54.7

50.53

Employee costs

-3.84

-3.26

-2.36

-1.86

As % of sales

7.83

5.58

8.68

9.37

Other costs

-9.56

-8.61

-4.79

-3.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.48

14.75

17.58

19.6

Operating profit

13.64

10.94

5.18

4.06

OPM

27.81

18.73

19.03

20.48

Depreciation

-2.72

-2.24

-0.59

-0.54

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.14

-0.1

-0.04

Other income

2.09

4.17

1.98

0.46

Profit before tax

12.94

12.74

6.47

3.94

Taxes

-3.19

-3.11

-1.78

-1.3

Tax rate

-24.67

-24.47

-27.61

-33.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.75

9.62

4.68

2.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.75

9.62

4.68

2.63

yoy growth (%)

1.34

105.33

77.66

141.17

NPM

19.87

16.47

17.19

13.28

