|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
49.07
58.42
27.26
19.85
yoy growth (%)
-16
114.31
37.27
27.95
Raw materials
-22.01
-35.59
-14.91
-10.03
As % of sales
44.86
60.92
54.7
50.53
Employee costs
-3.84
-3.26
-2.36
-1.86
As % of sales
7.83
5.58
8.68
9.37
Other costs
-9.56
-8.61
-4.79
-3.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.48
14.75
17.58
19.6
Operating profit
13.64
10.94
5.18
4.06
OPM
27.81
18.73
19.03
20.48
Depreciation
-2.72
-2.24
-0.59
-0.54
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.14
-0.1
-0.04
Other income
2.09
4.17
1.98
0.46
Profit before tax
12.94
12.74
6.47
3.94
Taxes
-3.19
-3.11
-1.78
-1.3
Tax rate
-24.67
-24.47
-27.61
-33.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.75
9.62
4.68
2.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.75
9.62
4.68
2.63
yoy growth (%)
1.34
105.33
77.66
141.17
NPM
19.87
16.47
17.19
13.28
