To the Members of Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘‘the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the "Code of Ethics" issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 44 to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements which more fully explains that the comparative information presented as at April 1, 2022 and for the year ended and as at March 31, 2023 which have been restated in accordance with Ind AS 8 on "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors" for corrections of certain prior period errors pertaining to recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of items in financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, for the year ended March 31, 2024, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

The Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Capital Expenditure in respect of property, plant and equipment and capital work in progress The Company has incurred substantial amount of expenditure of capital nature, and the same is reflected as additions to Property, Plant and Equipment and/or Capital Work-in-progress (Refer Note 2 to the standalone financial statements). Our audit procedures included, among others, the following : Obtained an understanding of the Companys capitalisation policy and assessed whether the same is compliance with the relevant accounting standards; The Company is in the process of executing various projects for expansions of existing capacity in Ankleshwar. These projects take a substantial period of time to get ready for intended use. Obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to capital expenditure and capitalisation of items of Property, Plant and Equipment ; Performed substantive testing on a sample basis for each element of costs capitalised, including verification of underlying supporting evidence and understanding nature of the costs incurred; We have considered expenditure of capital nature as a Key audit matter because : the amount involved is substantial ; involves judgement in determining the costs, including borrowings costs, directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management as per the criteria set out in Ind AS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment" and Ind AS 23 "Borrowing Costs". In relation to borrowing costs to the extent capitalised, we obtained the supports for workings and its basis, tested the arithmetical accuracy of the model and verified whether the same is worked out in terms of related Ind ASs. Obtained understanding on management assessment relating to progress of projects and their intention to bring the asset to its intended use. Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 16, Ind AS 23 and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. [Refer Note 1(h) to Material Accounting Policy Information and Note 2 to the standalone financial statements].

Exchange differences on Monetary and Non-monetary Items As computed in terms of Ind AS 21, "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates", the Company has incurred losses dues to exchange differences on monetary items, such as foreign currency bank accounts, Trade Receivable, Trade Payables, and term loans; further, in terms of Para 6(e) and 6A of Ind AS 23, "Borrowing Costs," the Company has recognized exchange differences on foreign currency term loans as borrowing costs to the extent they are regarded as an adjustment to interest costs. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following : Obtained sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to assess whether the accounting policy, operational procedures, internal control systems used in recognising exchange losses are appropriate and in compliance with Ind AS 21 and Ind AS 23; Evaluated the appropriateness of the accounting treatment for losses dues to exchange differences on monetary and non-monetary items, including the extent to which these losses qualify as borrowing costs in terms of Ind AS 23; We have considered accounting treatment of such exchange differences as a Key audit matter because: Reviewed the accuracy of the calculations related to losses dues to exchange differences; it involves detailed working for measuring of exchange differences and appropriately recognize the same in the financial statements in terms of Ind AS 21 and Ind AS 23, as the case may be; ensuring the completeness, accuracy, and relevance of the data used to calculate losses dues to exchange differences and the determination of the amount to be capitalized or recognized in the Statement of profit and Loss; the classification and disclosure of losses dues to exchange differences. Evaluated the appropriateness and completeness of disclosures related to losses dues to exchange differences, including capitalisation as borrowing costs. Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 21, Ind AS 23 and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. [Refer Note 1(h) to Material Accounting Policy Information and Note 2, 22, 26 and 27 to the standalone financial statements].

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above, if, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, included in these standalone financial statements, are based on the previously issued financial statements and financial information prepared in accordance with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and audited by the predecessor auditors who expressed an unmodified opinion by their report of May 30, 2023. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matter. The comparative financial information of the opening balance sheet as at April 1, 2022 in these standalone financial statements which is restated is based on the previously issued financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2022, were audited by the predecessor auditors who have expressed unmodified opinion by their report of May 6, 2022.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matter stated in paragraph 1(i)(vi) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended); The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; With respect to the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A"; With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remarks relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (1)(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 1(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements". With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 31 to the standalone financial statements; The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as required under the applicable law or accounting standards; There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries [Refer Note 45(d)(i) to the standalone financial statements];

The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries [Refer Note 45(d)(ii) to the standalone financial statements]; Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

The dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the dividend declared for the previous financial year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and which was initially enabled on April 12, 2024 but the finally could be enabled from May 6, 2023 and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes.. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we enclose in the "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. For Bansi S. Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants F.R.No.100991W Place: Mumbai Date: June 1, 2024 Paresh H. Clerk Partner Membership No.36148 UDIN : 24036148BKHAZT7740 ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For Bansi S. Mehta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

F.R.No.100991W

Place: Mumbai Date: June 1, 2024

Paresh H. Clerk

Partner Membership No.36148

UDIN : 24036148BKHAZT7740

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets, Investment Property and Non-current Assets held-for-sale except that the Company is in process of appropriately structure maintaining of such records.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

According to the information and explanations provided to us, during the year the management has conducted physical verification of certain items of Property, Plant, and Equipment which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals, and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use Assets) nor revalued its Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

a.Physical verification of inventories has been conducted by the management during the year which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals; and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stock and book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory. b. Based on the information and explanations provided to us, and as per our verification of the records, we note that the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits not exceeding ? 5 crores during the year. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, during the year, the Company has granted unsecured loans to its employees and one of its subsidiary company. The Company has not made any investment in, provided guarantee or security or granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, The Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to its subsidiary during the year and the Company does not have any joint venture or associate. The company has granted interest free loan to employees during the year. The aggregate amount granted during the year, and the balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date with respect to loans granted to its employees are as specified below:

Particulars Loans ? in lakhs Aggregate amount granted during the year Subsidiary



Employees/ Others - 0.00* Balance outstanding from the above amount as on March 31, 2024 Subsidiary



Employees/ Others - -

* denotes amount is less than ? 1 lakh

The terms and conditions of the grant of loans or advances in the nature of loans, as referred to ‘a above, are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. In respect of interest free loans granted to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal have been stipulated and the repayments of principal are regular. In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, there is no amount overdue (including those repayable on demand) for more than ninety days as at the balance sheet date. Loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company that have fallen due (where stipulated or demanded, as the case may be) during the year, have neither been renewed nor extended nor fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. During the year, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying terms or period of repayment.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments, or provided guarantees under section 185 of the Act and has complied with the provisions of section 186(1) of the Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the Act and Rules made thereunder from the public. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as specified by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the education services provided by the Company and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the said accounts and records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, details of statutory dues referred in sub- clause (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024 and the forum where the dispute is pending are given below: Sr. No. Name of Statue Nature of the dues Amt ? in lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 39.81 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2. The Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 377.41 2020-21 High Court 3. The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 75.99 2019-20 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 4. Service Tax Act, 1994 Service Tax 3.34 2017-18 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, term loans availed by the Company, were applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has received first and final call money on partly paid-up equity shares allotted in rights issue during the year and are lying in cash and cash equivalents as at year end, pending eventual utilisation for specific purposes as per the terms and conditions of the rights issue. Further, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer through debt instruments during the year. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. a. On the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

To the best of our knowledge, no report under Section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle- blower complaint during the year and upto the date of this report.

The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. The reports of the internal auditors for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, have been considered by us in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with its directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. a. As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; the Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year; The Company is not a Core Investment Company(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b. According to the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company does not have any CIC as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated the information so provided. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, for Corporate Social Responsibility, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Bansi S. Mehta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

F.R.No.100991W

Place: Mumbai Date: June 1, 2024