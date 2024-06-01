To the Members of Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited
Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion
We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘‘the standalone financial statements).
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the "Code of Ethics" issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.
Emphasis of Matter
We draw attention to Note 44 to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements which more fully explains that the comparative information presented as at April 1, 2022 and for the year ended and as at March 31, 2023 which have been restated in accordance with Ind AS 8 on "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors" for corrections of certain prior period errors pertaining to recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of items in financial statements.
Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, for the year ended March 31, 2024, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:
|The Key Audit Matters
|How the matter was addressed in our audit
|Capital Expenditure in respect of property, plant and equipment and capital work in progress
|The Company has incurred substantial amount of expenditure of capital nature, and the same is reflected as additions to Property, Plant and Equipment and/or Capital Work-in-progress (Refer Note 2 to the standalone financial statements).
|Our audit procedures included, among others, the following :
|Obtained an understanding of the Companys capitalisation policy and assessed whether the same is compliance with the relevant accounting standards;
|The Company is in the process of executing various projects for expansions of existing capacity in Ankleshwar. These projects take a substantial period of time to get ready for intended use.
|Obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to capital expenditure and capitalisation of items of Property, Plant and Equipment ;
|Performed substantive testing on a sample basis for each element of costs capitalised, including verification of underlying supporting evidence and understanding nature of the costs incurred;
|We have considered expenditure of capital nature as a Key audit matter because : the amount involved is substantial ; involves judgement in determining the costs, including borrowings costs, directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management as per the criteria set out in Ind AS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment" and Ind AS 23 "Borrowing Costs".
|In relation to borrowing costs to the extent capitalised, we obtained the supports for workings and its basis, tested the arithmetical accuracy of the model and verified whether the same is worked out in terms of related Ind ASs.
|Obtained understanding on management assessment relating to progress of projects and their intention to bring the asset to its intended use.
|Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 16, Ind AS 23 and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013.
|[Refer Note 1(h) to Material Accounting Policy Information and Note 2 to the standalone financial statements].
|Exchange differences on Monetary and Non-monetary Items
|As computed in terms of Ind AS 21, "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates", the Company has incurred losses dues to exchange differences on monetary items, such as foreign currency bank accounts, Trade Receivable, Trade Payables, and term loans; further, in terms of Para 6(e) and 6A of Ind AS 23, "Borrowing Costs," the Company has recognized exchange differences on foreign currency term loans as borrowing costs to the extent they are regarded as an adjustment to interest costs.
|Our audit procedures included, among others, the following :
|Obtained sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to assess whether the accounting policy, operational procedures, internal control systems used in recognising exchange losses are appropriate and in compliance with Ind AS 21 and Ind AS 23;
|Evaluated the appropriateness of the accounting treatment for losses dues to exchange differences on monetary and non-monetary items, including the extent to which these losses qualify as borrowing costs in terms of Ind AS 23;
|We have considered accounting treatment of such exchange differences as a Key audit matter because:
|Reviewed the accuracy of the calculations related to losses dues to exchange differences;
|it involves detailed working for measuring of exchange differences and appropriately recognize the same in the financial statements in terms of Ind AS 21 and Ind AS 23, as the case may be; ensuring the completeness, accuracy, and relevance of the data used to calculate losses dues to exchange differences and the determination of the amount to be capitalized or recognized in the Statement of profit and Loss; the classification and disclosure of losses dues to exchange differences.
|Evaluated the appropriateness and completeness of disclosures related to losses dues to exchange differences, including capitalisation as borrowing costs.
|Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 21, Ind AS 23 and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013.
|[Refer Note 1(h) to Material Accounting Policy Information and Note 2, 22, 26 and 27 to the standalone financial statements].
Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
When we read the other information identified above, if, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.
Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.
This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Other Matter
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matter.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of this matter.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.
As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
For Bansi S. Mehta & Co.
Chartered Accountants
F.R.No.100991W
Place: Mumbai Date: June 1, 2024
Paresh H. Clerk
Partner Membership No.36148
UDIN : 24036148BKHAZT7740
ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.
Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements
A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.
For Bansi S. Mehta & Co.
Chartered Accountants
F.R.No.100991W
Place: Mumbai Date: June 1, 2024
Paresh H. Clerk
Partner Membership No.36148
UDIN : 24036148BKHAZT7740
ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Shree Ganesh Remedies Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.
B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.
b. Based on the information and explanations provided to us, and as per our verification of the records, we note that the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits not exceeding ? 5 crores during the year. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.
According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us,
|Particulars
|
Loans
? in lakhs
|Aggregate amount granted during the year
|
- 0.00*
|Balance outstanding from the above amount as on
March 31, 2024
|-
-
* denotes amount is less than ? 1 lakh
b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, details of statutory dues referred in sub- clause (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024 and the forum where the dispute is pending are given below:
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Statue
|
Nature of the dues
|
Amt ? in lakhs
|
Period to which the amount relates
|Forum where dispute is pending
|
1.
|
The Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax
|39.81
|
2019-20
|Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)
|
2.
|
The Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017
|GST
|377.41
|
2020-21
|
High Court
|
3.
|
The Customs Act, 1962
|
Customs Duty
|75.99
|
2019-20
|
Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal
|
4.
|
Service Tax Act, 1994
|Service Tax
|3.34
|
2017-18
|
Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal
b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
b. The reports of the internal auditors for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, have been considered by us in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.
b. According to the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company does not have any CIC as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated the information so provided.
amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.
For Bansi S. Mehta & Co.
Chartered Accountants
F.R.No.100991W
Place: Mumbai Date: June 1, 2024
