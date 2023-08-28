|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2023
|7 Sep 2023
|7 Sep 2023
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Board approved: Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per share of Rs. 10/- each (face value) for the year ended March 31, 2023. Dividend shall be paid on a pro-rata basis on partly paid equity shares in proportion to the face value paid-up. Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2023)
