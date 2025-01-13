iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

6.44
(-2.42%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:17:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.5

18.5

18.5

18.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

134.68

134.92

142.23

66.53

Net Worth

153.18

153.42

160.73

85.03

Minority Interest

Debt

55.75

55.64

54.04

55.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

208.93

209.06

214.77

140.15

Fixed Assets

237.24

237.24

237.24

120.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.45

0.42

0.58

5.77

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-28.87

-28.73

-23.19

13.33

Inventories

0.11

0.11

0.56

9.14

Inventory Days

1,63,534.31

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.12

1.26

7.7

21.52

Sundry Creditors

-5.77

-5.77

-5.77

-2.42

Creditor Days

43,299.01

Other Current Liabilities

-24.33

-24.33

-25.68

-14.91

Cash

0.11

0.12

0.13

0.39

Total Assets

208.93

209.05

214.76

140.15

