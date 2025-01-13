Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.5
18.5
18.5
18.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.68
134.92
142.23
66.53
Net Worth
153.18
153.42
160.73
85.03
Minority Interest
Debt
55.75
55.64
54.04
55.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
208.93
209.06
214.77
140.15
Fixed Assets
237.24
237.24
237.24
120.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.45
0.42
0.58
5.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-28.87
-28.73
-23.19
13.33
Inventories
0.11
0.11
0.56
9.14
Inventory Days
1,63,534.31
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.12
1.26
7.7
21.52
Sundry Creditors
-5.77
-5.77
-5.77
-2.42
Creditor Days
43,299.01
Other Current Liabilities
-24.33
-24.33
-25.68
-14.91
Cash
0.11
0.12
0.13
0.39
Total Assets
208.93
209.05
214.76
140.15
