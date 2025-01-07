Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.02
5.94
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-99.65
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.02
-5.07
0
0
As % of sales
100
85.37
0
0
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.57
-0.43
-0.38
As % of sales
2,392.64
9.66
0
0
Other costs
-0.17
-0.63
-0.57
-0.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
869.11
10.59
0
0
Operating profit
-0.66
-0.33
-1
-0.96
OPM
-3,261.76
-5.63
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.05
-0.17
Other income
0.19
0
0.76
0
Profit before tax
-0.47
-0.33
-0.29
-1.13
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.47
-0.33
-0.29
-1.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.47
-0.33
-0.29
-1.13
yoy growth (%)
40.42
14.62
-74.13
-289.94
NPM
-2,308.82
-5.63
0
0
