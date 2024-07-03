iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd Share Price

6.66
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open6.63
  • Day's High6.98
  • 52 Wk High16.9
  • Prev. Close6.79
  • Day's Low6.6
  • 52 Wk Low 5.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.61
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-22.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

6.63

Prev. Close

6.79

Turnover(Lac.)

1.61

Day's High

6.98

Day's Low

6.6

52 Week's High

16.9

52 Week's Low

5.6

Book Value

-22.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 84.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.5

18.5

18.5

18.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

134.68

134.92

142.23

66.53

Net Worth

153.18

153.42

160.73

85.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.02

5.94

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-99.65

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.02

-5.07

0

0

As % of sales

100

85.37

0

0

Employee costs

-0.48

-0.57

-0.43

-0.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.47

-0.33

-0.29

-1.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

18.5

21.03

-1.47

12.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.65

0

0

0

Op profit growth

98.38

-66.6

3.77

-5.62

EBIT growth

40.42

41.63

-75.33

-198.1

Net profit growth

40.42

14.62

-74.13

-289.94

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

880.1

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

505.45

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

427.3

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

38.47

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,656.2

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Datta Ram Gill

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bijan Aditya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chinmoy De

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sangeeta Roy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd

Summary

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1932 with the main object of manufacturing sugar. The first unit was set up in year 1936 at Motihari, Bihar, with an initial capacity of 250 TCD. The sugar plant is located in agro- rich Indo gangetic plains of North Bihar. Subsequently, the capacity was increased to 1500 TCD in 1967-68 along with development of cane in the area. The factory was leased to Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd., in 1969. Thereafter, the factory was leased to Eastern Sugar & Industries Ltd. in 1995. The Company was set up by the Late Rawatmullji Nopany/Late Rameshwarlallji Nopany. Presently, the Company is engaged mainly in Sugar Business. The sugar factory is located at Motihari, one of the sugar cane rich areas of Bihar. The factory is a seasonal one and is operational from November to March. The current capacity of the factory is 2500 TCD. In 2010, the Company resumed production activities at its Sugar Mill at Motihari, Bihar. During the year 2021-22, Companys Sugar Mill at Motihari, Bihar, remained nonoperational, and closed due to various factors, which mainly included cost ineffectiveness due to old plant and machinery, financial crunch and labour unrest at the Mill. The Company has plans to expand its construction activities by undertaking housing as well as commercial projects.The sugar is graded mainly into 2 types: S-30 and M-30. S-30 is a fine quality of sugar and is used basically in beverages, domestic use and by the confectioners. M-30
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹12.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹5.6 and ₹16.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd?

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.63%, 3 Years at 1.52%, 1 Year at -2.86%, 6 Month at -57.35%, 3 Month at -7.11% and 1 Month at -1.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.16 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 84.82 %

