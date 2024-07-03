Summary

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1932 with the main object of manufacturing sugar. The first unit was set up in year 1936 at Motihari, Bihar, with an initial capacity of 250 TCD. The sugar plant is located in agro- rich Indo gangetic plains of North Bihar. Subsequently, the capacity was increased to 1500 TCD in 1967-68 along with development of cane in the area. The factory was leased to Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd., in 1969. Thereafter, the factory was leased to Eastern Sugar & Industries Ltd. in 1995. The Company was set up by the Late Rawatmullji Nopany/Late Rameshwarlallji Nopany. Presently, the Company is engaged mainly in Sugar Business. The sugar factory is located at Motihari, one of the sugar cane rich areas of Bihar. The factory is a seasonal one and is operational from November to March. The current capacity of the factory is 2500 TCD. In 2010, the Company resumed production activities at its Sugar Mill at Motihari, Bihar. During the year 2021-22, Companys Sugar Mill at Motihari, Bihar, remained nonoperational, and closed due to various factors, which mainly included cost ineffectiveness due to old plant and machinery, financial crunch and labour unrest at the Mill. The Company has plans to expand its construction activities by undertaking housing as well as commercial projects.The sugar is graded mainly into 2 types: S-30 and M-30. S-30 is a fine quality of sugar and is used basically in beverages, domestic use and by the confectioners. M-30

Read More