Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹6.63
Prev. Close₹6.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.61
Day's High₹6.98
Day's Low₹6.6
52 Week's High₹16.9
52 Week's Low₹5.6
Book Value₹-22.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.5
18.5
18.5
18.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.68
134.92
142.23
66.53
Net Worth
153.18
153.42
160.73
85.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.02
5.94
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-99.65
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.02
-5.07
0
0
As % of sales
100
85.37
0
0
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.57
-0.43
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.47
-0.33
-0.29
-1.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
18.5
21.03
-1.47
12.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.65
0
0
0
Op profit growth
98.38
-66.6
3.77
-5.62
EBIT growth
40.42
41.63
-75.33
-198.1
Net profit growth
40.42
14.62
-74.13
-289.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
880.1
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
505.45
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
427.3
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
38.47
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,656.2
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Datta Ram Gill
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bijan Aditya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chinmoy De
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sangeeta Roy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd
Summary
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1932 with the main object of manufacturing sugar. The first unit was set up in year 1936 at Motihari, Bihar, with an initial capacity of 250 TCD. The sugar plant is located in agro- rich Indo gangetic plains of North Bihar. Subsequently, the capacity was increased to 1500 TCD in 1967-68 along with development of cane in the area. The factory was leased to Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd., in 1969. Thereafter, the factory was leased to Eastern Sugar & Industries Ltd. in 1995. The Company was set up by the Late Rawatmullji Nopany/Late Rameshwarlallji Nopany. Presently, the Company is engaged mainly in Sugar Business. The sugar factory is located at Motihari, one of the sugar cane rich areas of Bihar. The factory is a seasonal one and is operational from November to March. The current capacity of the factory is 2500 TCD. In 2010, the Company resumed production activities at its Sugar Mill at Motihari, Bihar. During the year 2021-22, Companys Sugar Mill at Motihari, Bihar, remained nonoperational, and closed due to various factors, which mainly included cost ineffectiveness due to old plant and machinery, financial crunch and labour unrest at the Mill. The Company has plans to expand its construction activities by undertaking housing as well as commercial projects.The sugar is graded mainly into 2 types: S-30 and M-30. S-30 is a fine quality of sugar and is used basically in beverages, domestic use and by the confectioners. M-30
Read More
The Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹12.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd is ₹5.6 and ₹16.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.63%, 3 Years at 1.52%, 1 Year at -2.86%, 6 Month at -57.35%, 3 Month at -7.11% and 1 Month at -1.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.