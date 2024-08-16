|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|AGM 10/09/2024 94th AGM of the Company is schedule to be held on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at 12.30 P.M. (IST) through video conferencing (VC) and / other audio visual mean (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Proceeding of 94th AGM of the Company held today on 10th September 2024 at 12.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024)
