Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.66
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shree Hanuman Sg FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.47

-0.33

-0.29

-1.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

18.5

21.03

-1.47

12.09

Other operating items

Operating

18.02

20.69

-1.76

10.95

Capital expenditure

-0.04

0.01

-0.01

0.01

Free cash flow

17.98

20.7

-1.77

10.96

Equity raised

135.35

137.36

137.94

140.21

Investing

-1.8

0

-2.2

0

Financing

91.77

51.93

33.94

23.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

243.31

210

167.91

174.23

