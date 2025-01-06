Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.47
-0.33
-0.29
-1.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
18.5
21.03
-1.47
12.09
Other operating items
Operating
18.02
20.69
-1.76
10.95
Capital expenditure
-0.04
0.01
-0.01
0.01
Free cash flow
17.98
20.7
-1.77
10.96
Equity raised
135.35
137.36
137.94
140.21
Investing
-1.8
0
-2.2
0
Financing
91.77
51.93
33.94
23.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
243.31
210
167.91
174.23
