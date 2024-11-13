iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting on Wednesday 13th November 2024 Unaudited financial result for quarter and half year ended 30th Sep 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In continuation to our earlier letter in terms of the Code of Conduct of the Company for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated persons (the Code) the Trading Window for transactions in the equity shares of the Company has been already closed from 1st July 2024 will open after 48 hours of declaration of the said Financial Results to the stock exchanges. Kindly take this on record. This is to inform you that, the Board Meeting of our company M/s Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. was held today. The Board of Directors at its meeting decided, inter alia, consider and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR), we are enclosing herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited review report. The Board has authorised Mr. Datta Ram Gill, Director of the Company to Sign the quarterly financial result for quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 02.00 P.M. and is concluded at 03.00 P.M. on 13th August, 2024. This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. with reference to outcome of board meeting submitted on 24th May 2024, further additional detail for commencement time of board meeting is given herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th February 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. In terms of the Code of Conduct of the Company for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated persons (the Code) the Trading Window for transactions in the equity shares of the Company has been already closed from 31st December 2023 will open after 48 hours of declaration of the said Financial Results to the stock exchanges. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING WITH UFR FOR DEC 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

