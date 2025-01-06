Shree Karthik Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.27
0.13
-12.07
3.75
Depreciation
-1.11
-1.21
-1.18
-1
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.12
-0.26
-0.06
Working capital
-1.03
-0.56
-16.26
2.09
Other operating items
Operating
-3.5
-1.76
-29.78
4.77
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.32
1.85
7.7
Free cash flow
-3.46
-1.44
-27.93
12.47
Equity raised
-12.33
-12.29
12.51
5.16
Investing
0
-0.03
0.03
0
Financing
32.24
31.7
35.33
48.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.43
17.92
19.94
65.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.