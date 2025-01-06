iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.75
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Sh. Karthik Pap. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.27

0.13

-12.07

3.75

Depreciation

-1.11

-1.21

-1.18

-1

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.12

-0.26

-0.06

Working capital

-1.03

-0.56

-16.26

2.09

Other operating items

Operating

-3.5

-1.76

-29.78

4.77

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.32

1.85

7.7

Free cash flow

-3.46

-1.44

-27.93

12.47

Equity raised

-12.33

-12.29

12.51

5.16

Investing

0

-0.03

0.03

0

Financing

32.24

31.7

35.33

48.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.43

17.92

19.94

65.67

