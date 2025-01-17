iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

11.07
(-0.18%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

SHREE KARTHIK PAPERS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,033.8

67.5123,059.5714.290.24916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

391.35

10.046,664.29120.952.161,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

540.15

10.383,582.5591.981.47609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

294.1

10.241,864.6124.781.61398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

89.89

9.41,788.8641.722.22432.2897.67

Sh. Karthik Pap.: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

