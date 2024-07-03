Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹12.17
Prev. Close₹12.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.62
Day's High₹12.17
Day's Low₹11.12
52 Week's High₹15.98
52 Week's Low₹8.5
Book Value₹1.48
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.45
P/E61.4
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.56
9.56
9.56
9.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.11
-7.47
-7.98
-7.5
Net Worth
2.45
2.09
1.58
2.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.73
44.2
62.44
57.22
yoy growth (%)
-57.61
-29.2
9.13
20.48
Raw materials
-9.99
-25.7
-54.2
-35
As % of sales
53.33
58.14
86.79
61.17
Employee costs
-1.06
-1.73
-1.98
-1.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.27
0.13
-12.07
3.75
Depreciation
-1.11
-1.21
-1.18
-1
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.12
-0.26
-0.06
Working capital
-1.03
-0.56
-16.26
2.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.61
-29.2
9.13
20.48
Op profit growth
-69.77
-131.44
-267.66
39.43
EBIT growth
-105.16
-119.35
-323.29
38.47
Net profit growth
-14,374.5
-100.07
-434.61
67.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,244.2
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
412.3
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
548.1
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306.1
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
91.22
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vignesh Velu
Non Executive Director
S S Velu
Independent Non Exe. Director
P Kanagavadivelu
Independent Non Exe. Director
P C Narendran
Independent Non Exe. Director
R. Uma Shankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Rajan.
Summary
Shree Karthik Papers Limited (SKPL) was originally incorporated on December 18, 1991 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Sree Karthik Papers Private Limited. Subsequently the name of the company was changed to Shree Karthik Papers Private Limited on April 11, 1994. It become a Public limited company on April 13, 1994. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of Papers.SKPL was established to manufacture writing and printing paper at Village Kottur, Pollachi Taluk, District Coimbatore in the State of Tamilnadu. The project was originally envisaged for setting up a paper mill to manufacture 8480 tpa of writing and printing paper. After discussions with suppliers and consultants the company revised the capacities to 13350 TPA and the same was appraised by IDBI in May,1992 and the cost was Rs.1276 lacs. The company commenced its commercial production on February,1995.The company came out with a public issue in December,1994 and the issue was oversubscribed by more than 10 times.As a value addition the company is planning to go in for manufacture of Newsprint.The company was declared as a Sick Company by BIFR during the year 1999 and has appointed IDBI as the operating agency to formulate a Rehabilitation Scheme.The Company had made a reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and IDBI was appointed as Operating Agency (OA). The BIFR after hearing, sanctioned the Rehabilitation Scheme vide its order dated 07 Februa
Read More
The Shree Karthik Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd is ₹22.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd is 61.4 and 8.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Karthik Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹15.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.47%, 3 Years at 15.26%, 1 Year at -9.17%, 6 Month at 8.96%, 3 Month at -0.32% and 1 Month at 12.35%.
