Shree Karthik Papers Ltd Share Price

11.75
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.17
  • Day's High12.17
  • 52 Wk High15.98
  • Prev. Close12.28
  • Day's Low11.12
  • 52 Wk Low 8.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.62
  • P/E61.4
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value1.48
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

12.17

Prev. Close

12.28

Turnover(Lac.)

1.62

Day's High

12.17

Day's Low

11.12

52 Week's High

15.98

52 Week's Low

8.5

Book Value

1.48

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.45

P/E

61.4

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.64%

Institutions: 0.64%

Non-Institutions: 24.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.56

9.56

9.56

9.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.11

-7.47

-7.98

-7.5

Net Worth

2.45

2.09

1.58

2.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.73

44.2

62.44

57.22

yoy growth (%)

-57.61

-29.2

9.13

20.48

Raw materials

-9.99

-25.7

-54.2

-35

As % of sales

53.33

58.14

86.79

61.17

Employee costs

-1.06

-1.73

-1.98

-1.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.27

0.13

-12.07

3.75

Depreciation

-1.11

-1.21

-1.18

-1

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.12

-0.26

-0.06

Working capital

-1.03

-0.56

-16.26

2.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.61

-29.2

9.13

20.48

Op profit growth

-69.77

-131.44

-267.66

39.43

EBIT growth

-105.16

-119.35

-323.29

38.47

Net profit growth

-14,374.5

-100.07

-434.61

67.9

No Record Found

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,244.2

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

412.3

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

548.1

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306.1

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

91.22

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Karthik Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vignesh Velu

Non Executive Director

S S Velu

Independent Non Exe. Director

P Kanagavadivelu

Independent Non Exe. Director

P C Narendran

Independent Non Exe. Director

R. Uma Shankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Rajan.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Karthik Papers Ltd

Summary

Shree Karthik Papers Limited (SKPL) was originally incorporated on December 18, 1991 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Sree Karthik Papers Private Limited. Subsequently the name of the company was changed to Shree Karthik Papers Private Limited on April 11, 1994. It become a Public limited company on April 13, 1994. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of Papers.SKPL was established to manufacture writing and printing paper at Village Kottur, Pollachi Taluk, District Coimbatore in the State of Tamilnadu. The project was originally envisaged for setting up a paper mill to manufacture 8480 tpa of writing and printing paper. After discussions with suppliers and consultants the company revised the capacities to 13350 TPA and the same was appraised by IDBI in May,1992 and the cost was Rs.1276 lacs. The company commenced its commercial production on February,1995.The company came out with a public issue in December,1994 and the issue was oversubscribed by more than 10 times.As a value addition the company is planning to go in for manufacture of Newsprint.The company was declared as a Sick Company by BIFR during the year 1999 and has appointed IDBI as the operating agency to formulate a Rehabilitation Scheme.The Company had made a reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and IDBI was appointed as Operating Agency (OA). The BIFR after hearing, sanctioned the Rehabilitation Scheme vide its order dated 07 Februa
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Karthik Papers Ltd share price today?

The Shree Karthik Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd is ₹22.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd is 61.4 and 8.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Karthik Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹15.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd?

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.47%, 3 Years at 15.26%, 1 Year at -9.17%, 6 Month at 8.96%, 3 Month at -0.32% and 1 Month at 12.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.52 %
Institutions - 0.64 %
Public - 24.83 %

