Shree Karthik Papers Ltd Board Meeting

11.5
(1.86%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:18:00 PM

Sh. Karthik Pap. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20248 Oct 2024
SHREE KARTHIK PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 07th November 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Septmber 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 07/11/24 approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Jul 2024
SHREE KARTHIK PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting is scheduled to be convened on 14/08/2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 14/08/2024 haved approved the unaudidted financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202420 Apr 2024
SHREE KARTHIK PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting is scheduled to be convened on 25/05/24 to consideer and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 25/05/2024 have approved the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 for taking on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202429 Mar 2024
SHREE KARTHIK PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on 8th April 2024 to consider and appoint the Statutory Auditor in view of resignation of existing Auditor. SHREE KARTHIK PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Audit Committee and Board Meeting was convened at 5.00 PM as per schedule today and waited for 30 minutes for meeting quorum but the Independent Directors were leave of absence and not able to attend the meeting due to some other reason. As such the Board Meeting is rescheduled and adjourned to 19/04/24 to appoint Statutory Auditor on that date. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024) The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 19/04/2024 have approved the appointment of Statutory Auditor in the casual vacancy (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) BSE called for additional particulars for appointment of Statutory Auditors and reasons are given in the letter for appointment of statutory auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
SHREE KARTHIK PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors meeting is scheduled to be convened on 13th February 2024 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 13/02/2024 have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) BSE has sent a mail dated 29/02/24 stating that the unaudited financial results was signed by the Director instead of Managing Director or Wholetime Director. Reply is enclosed herwith informing the MD was hospitalised and could not attend the meeting and the Director signed the results with the Board resolution. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)

