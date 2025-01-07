Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.73
44.2
62.44
57.22
yoy growth (%)
-57.61
-29.2
9.13
20.48
Raw materials
-9.99
-25.7
-54.2
-35
As % of sales
53.33
58.14
86.79
61.17
Employee costs
-1.06
-1.73
-1.98
-1.94
As % of sales
5.69
3.91
3.17
3.39
Other costs
-6.75
-13.72
-15.96
-14.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.04
31.04
25.56
25.31
Operating profit
0.92
3.04
-9.69
5.78
OPM
4.91
6.89
-15.52
10.1
Depreciation
-1.11
-1.21
-1.18
-1
Interest expense
-1.16
-1.94
-1.34
-1.05
Other income
0.08
0.23
0.14
0.02
Profit before tax
-1.27
0.13
-12.07
3.75
Taxes
-0.08
-0.12
-0.26
-0.06
Tax rate
6.57
-92.84
2.17
-1.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.36
0
-12.33
3.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.36
0
-12.33
3.68
yoy growth (%)
-14,374.5
-100.07
-434.61
67.9
NPM
-7.25
0.02
-19.75
6.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.