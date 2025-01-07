iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.61
(2.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Karthik Papers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.73

44.2

62.44

57.22

yoy growth (%)

-57.61

-29.2

9.13

20.48

Raw materials

-9.99

-25.7

-54.2

-35

As % of sales

53.33

58.14

86.79

61.17

Employee costs

-1.06

-1.73

-1.98

-1.94

As % of sales

5.69

3.91

3.17

3.39

Other costs

-6.75

-13.72

-15.96

-14.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.04

31.04

25.56

25.31

Operating profit

0.92

3.04

-9.69

5.78

OPM

4.91

6.89

-15.52

10.1

Depreciation

-1.11

-1.21

-1.18

-1

Interest expense

-1.16

-1.94

-1.34

-1.05

Other income

0.08

0.23

0.14

0.02

Profit before tax

-1.27

0.13

-12.07

3.75

Taxes

-0.08

-0.12

-0.26

-0.06

Tax rate

6.57

-92.84

2.17

-1.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.36

0

-12.33

3.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.36

0

-12.33

3.68

yoy growth (%)

-14,374.5

-100.07

-434.61

67.9

NPM

-7.25

0.02

-19.75

6.44

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Karthik Papers Ltd

