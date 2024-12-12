Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
68.03
(-5.00%)
Dec 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.63

10.63

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.87

0.84

0.92

0.91

Net Worth

11.5

11.47

3.92

3.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.5

11.47

3.92

3.97

Fixed Assets

0.29

0.2

0.1

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.9

0.9

0.6

0.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.84

9.27

2.98

2.79

Inventories

0.07

0.07

0.07

0

Inventory Days

45.89

0

Sundry Debtors

0.12

0.12

0.21

0.29

Debtor Days

137.68

126.34

Other Current Assets

9.67

9.1

2.77

2.5

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.06

0

Creditor Days

39.33

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

0

Cash

0.46

1.1

0.23

0.47

Total Assets

11.49

11.47

3.91

3.97

