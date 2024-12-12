Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.63
10.63
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.87
0.84
0.92
0.91
Net Worth
11.5
11.47
3.92
3.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.5
11.47
3.92
3.97
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.2
0.1
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.9
0.9
0.6
0.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.84
9.27
2.98
2.79
Inventories
0.07
0.07
0.07
0
Inventory Days
45.89
0
Sundry Debtors
0.12
0.12
0.21
0.29
Debtor Days
137.68
126.34
Other Current Assets
9.67
9.1
2.77
2.5
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.06
0
Creditor Days
39.33
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
0
Cash
0.46
1.1
0.23
0.47
Total Assets
11.49
11.47
3.91
3.97
