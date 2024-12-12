iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.03
(-5.00%)
Dec 12, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0.55

0.83

0.73

0.61

yoy growth (%)

-33.55

14.17

19.4

5.94

Raw materials

-0.09

0

-0.07

0

As % of sales

17.69

0

10.37

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.24

-0.45

-0.13

As % of sales

33.75

28.69

61.99

21.54

Other costs

-0.19

-0.5

-0.14

-0.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.93

60.2

20.17

74.68

Operating profit

0.07

0.09

0.05

0.02

OPM

13.61

11.1

7.44

3.76

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

0

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Other income

0

0

0.01

0

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-24.8

-26.22

-25.99

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.02

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.02

0.01

yoy growth (%)

4.44

-56.69

42.24

-41.39

NPM

1.68

1.07

2.83

2.37

