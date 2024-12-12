Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.55
0.83
0.73
0.61
yoy growth (%)
-33.55
14.17
19.4
5.94
Raw materials
-0.09
0
-0.07
0
As % of sales
17.69
0
10.37
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.24
-0.45
-0.13
As % of sales
33.75
28.69
61.99
21.54
Other costs
-0.19
-0.5
-0.14
-0.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.93
60.2
20.17
74.68
Operating profit
0.07
0.09
0.05
0.02
OPM
13.61
11.1
7.44
3.76
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
0
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Other income
0
0
0.01
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-24.8
-26.22
-25.99
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.02
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.02
0.01
yoy growth (%)
4.44
-56.69
42.24
-41.39
NPM
1.68
1.07
2.83
2.37
