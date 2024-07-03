Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹68.03
Prev. Close₹71.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.85
Day's High₹68.03
Day's Low₹68.03
52 Week's High₹102.53
52 Week's Low₹54
Book Value₹10.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.83
P/E0
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.63
10.63
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.87
0.84
0.92
0.91
Net Worth
11.5
11.47
3.92
3.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.55
0.83
0.73
0.61
yoy growth (%)
-33.55
14.17
19.4
5.94
Raw materials
-0.09
0
-0.07
0
As % of sales
17.69
0
10.37
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.24
-0.45
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.33
0.15
0.54
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.55
14.17
19.4
5.94
Op profit growth
-18.49
70.19
135.88
-39.08
EBIT growth
-38.74
-42.88
124.41
-41.45
Net profit growth
4.44
-56.69
42.24
-41.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Chairman & Managing Director
Ravi Rajiv Kotia
Director
Keyur Sharadchandra Gandhi
Independent Director
Yogesh Pukhrajbhai Prajapati
Independent Director
Arshita Devpura
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Vijaybhai Chauhan
Reports by Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Shree Krishna Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as Shree Krishna Tour and Travels Private Limited on July 03, 1990 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Krishna Infrastructure Private Limited by on November 13, 1995 and the Company started the business activity of marketing, development and maintenance of Housing Society and organic farms, leasing of agriculture land for cultivation of crops etc. The status of the Company became Public Limited Company and the name changed to Shree Krishna Infrastructure Limited on March 22, 1996.Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of marketing, development and maintenance of Farm Houses, Holidays Resorts, Housing Society etc. It also worked as Transport agent and Tours & Travelling agent. The Company made a public issue by allotting 9,00,000 Equity Shares and by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1.17 Crore through Offer for Sale in November, 2018.The Company started trading of perfumed incense sticks in August 2018.
The Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd is ₹74.83 Cr. as of 12 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 6.31 as of 12 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd is ₹54 and ₹102.53 as of 12 Dec ‘24
Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.60%, 3 Years at 115.47%, 1 Year at 25.98%, 6 Month at -27.63%, 3 Month at -19.59% and 1 Month at -18.53%.
