Summary

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as Shree Krishna Tour and Travels Private Limited on July 03, 1990 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Krishna Infrastructure Private Limited by on November 13, 1995 and the Company started the business activity of marketing, development and maintenance of Housing Society and organic farms, leasing of agriculture land for cultivation of crops etc. The status of the Company became Public Limited Company and the name changed to Shree Krishna Infrastructure Limited on March 22, 1996.Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of marketing, development and maintenance of Farm Houses, Holidays Resorts, Housing Society etc. It also worked as Transport agent and Tours & Travelling agent. The Company made a public issue by allotting 9,00,000 Equity Shares and by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1.17 Crore through Offer for Sale in November, 2018.The Company started trading of perfumed incense sticks in August 2018.

