iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

68.03
(-5.00%)
Dec 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open68.03
  • Day's High68.03
  • 52 Wk High102.53
  • Prev. Close71.61
  • Day's Low68.03
  • 52 Wk Low 54
  • Turnover (lac)0.85
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.78
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

68.03

Prev. Close

71.61

Turnover(Lac.)

0.85

Day's High

68.03

Day's Low

68.03

52 Week's High

102.53

52 Week's Low

54

Book Value

10.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.83

P/E

0

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

8 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:01 AM
Sep-2024May-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.57%

Non-Promoter- 60.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.63

10.63

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.87

0.84

0.92

0.91

Net Worth

11.5

11.47

3.92

3.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0.55

0.83

0.73

0.61

yoy growth (%)

-33.55

14.17

19.4

5.94

Raw materials

-0.09

0

-0.07

0

As % of sales

17.69

0

10.37

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.24

-0.45

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.33

0.15

0.54

0.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.55

14.17

19.4

5.94

Op profit growth

-18.49

70.19

135.88

-39.08

EBIT growth

-38.74

-42.88

124.41

-41.45

Net profit growth

4.44

-56.69

42.24

-41.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ravi Rajiv Kotia

Director

Keyur Sharadchandra Gandhi

Independent Director

Yogesh Pukhrajbhai Prajapati

Independent Director

Arshita Devpura

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Vijaybhai Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as Shree Krishna Tour and Travels Private Limited on July 03, 1990 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Krishna Infrastructure Private Limited by on November 13, 1995 and the Company started the business activity of marketing, development and maintenance of Housing Society and organic farms, leasing of agriculture land for cultivation of crops etc. The status of the Company became Public Limited Company and the name changed to Shree Krishna Infrastructure Limited on March 22, 1996.Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of marketing, development and maintenance of Farm Houses, Holidays Resorts, Housing Society etc. It also worked as Transport agent and Tours & Travelling agent. The Company made a public issue by allotting 9,00,000 Equity Shares and by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 1.17 Crore through Offer for Sale in November, 2018.The Company started trading of perfumed incense sticks in August 2018.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd is ₹74.83 Cr. as of 12 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 6.31 as of 12 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd is ₹54 and ₹102.53 as of 12 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd?

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.60%, 3 Years at 115.47%, 1 Year at 25.98%, 6 Month at -27.63%, 3 Month at -19.59% and 1 Month at -18.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.