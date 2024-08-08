Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 05, 2024 at its registered office discussed The Company has fixed Monday, August 26, 2024 as a Record Date for the Purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Proceeding of 34th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Monday, September 02, 2024 Combined Scrutinizers Report for 34th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. At its 34th AGM held on Monday, September 02, 2024 which is commenced at 10.00 A.M. and concluded at 11.05 A.M. at its registered office, all the business contained in the Notice of AGM were transacted and approved by the members with requisite majority. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)