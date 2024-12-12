Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.33
0.15
0.54
0.25
Other operating items
Operating
-0.38
0.09
0.53
0.26
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0.15
0
Free cash flow
-0.38
0.1
0.68
0.26
Equity raised
1.82
1.8
2.55
1.38
Investing
0
0
0.6
-0.18
Financing
0.06
0.16
0.1
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.5
2.06
3.94
1.46
No Record Found
