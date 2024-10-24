Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow for the Half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 2. Noting of Limited Review Report of the Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended September 30 2024 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. 1. Unaudited Finanacial Result, Statement of Asset and Liablities and Statement of Cash Flow for the Half year ended 30.09.2024 2. Noted Limited Review Report of Unaudited Finanacial Result of the Company for the Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Board Report for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Addition of the objects in Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. To decide day date and time for Convening 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To fix the Record date/Cut-off date for the purpose of ensuring AGM. 5. To appoint M/s Vineeta Patel & Co. as scrutinizer for the ensuring Annual General Meeting of the company. 6. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 05, 2024 at its registered office discussed .... Read More.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board in its meeting approved the following amendments to MOA of the Company 1. Addition of the Objects in Main Object Clause of MOA of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

The Board Discuss & Approved Following Matters. 1-Approval Of Appointment Ms Shiwangi Kumari As An Additional Non Executive Independent Director Of The Company. 2-To Take Note Of Resignation Of Mr Yogesh Prajapati From The Post Of Non Executive Independent Director Of The Company. 3-The Board Approved Formation & Reconstitution Of The Audit Committee , Stake Holders Relationship Committee & Nomination & Remuneration Committee With Effect From 28th June 2024 based on the recommendation of nomination and remuneration committee of the Company, the Board in its meeting today i.e. on Friday, 28.06.2024 considered and approved the following matters: 1. Appointment of Shiwangi Kumari as an additional non executive independent director of the company 2. to take note of Resignation of Mr. Yogesh Prajapati from the post of non-executive independent director of the company 3. to approve the formation and reconstitution of Audit committee, stakeholder relationship committee and nomination and remuneration committee of the company with effect from 28.06.2024 The Board discussed and approved the following matter: 1. Approval of appointment of Ms. Shiwangi Kumari as an non executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. To take note of Resignation of Mr. Yogesh Prajapati from the post of Non executive Independent Director of the Company. 3. Approved formation and reconstitution of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024) This is with reference to the e-mail communication dated 29.06.2024 requiring additional details required for corporate announcement filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we have inserted the additional detail regarding the details of the listed entities in which the resigning Independent Director hold Directorship. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone Audited Financial Result for the Half Year and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation2015. 2. Appointment of M/S Ravjani Jemani & Co. Chartered Accountant Ahmedabad ( FRN:134564W and M. No: 149421) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. Appointment of M/S Vineeta Patel & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries Mumbai ( COP No.: 19111 and M. No: ACS 37699) as the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. As informed vide our letters dated March 29 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company remains close in accordance with the Companys equity shares from 1st April 2024 till the Expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Listing Regulations, the Board of directors in their Meeting held today i.e. 23rd May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company have approved following matters: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company under Indian accounting Standard along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow for the half year and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditors Report 2. A declaration in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May 2016 we declare that the report of Statutory Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Half and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 4. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI ( LODR ) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: A. Statement showing Audited Financial Result of the Company for the half year and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditors Report. B. In compliance with Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016 we declare that report of Statutory Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024