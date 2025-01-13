Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.52
13.52
13.52
13.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.18
18.79
6.22
7.58
Net Worth
32.7
32.31
19.74
21.1
Minority Interest
Debt
25.85
28.62
33.72
21.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.81
3.15
2.73
2.66
Total Liabilities
61.36
64.08
56.19
45.57
Fixed Assets
32.78
34.19
32.35
33.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.56
1.49
1.58
1.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.36
8.97
9.64
9.16
Networking Capital
15.82
16.46
10.4
-1.43
Inventories
28.58
23.09
28.22
15.44
Inventory Days
99.54
81.19
Sundry Debtors
6.87
7.88
6.33
8.18
Debtor Days
22.32
43.01
Other Current Assets
8.11
17.36
9.28
9.25
Sundry Creditors
-12.26
-14.89
-12.65
-15.02
Creditor Days
44.62
78.98
Other Current Liabilities
-15.48
-16.98
-20.78
-19.28
Cash
2.83
2.98
2.22
2.51
Total Assets
61.35
64.09
56.19
45.57
