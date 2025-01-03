Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.71
-4.13
-14.38
-3.76
Depreciation
-3.77
-3.81
-3.67
-3.12
Tax paid
0.39
0.86
2.33
-1.01
Working capital
9.76
-0.94
-4.6
0.55
Other operating items
Operating
4.66
-8.04
-20.32
-7.35
Capital expenditure
4.74
2.23
12.55
0.51
Free cash flow
9.4
-5.8
-7.77
-6.83
Equity raised
15.11
21.38
27.4
21.64
Investing
-0.04
-0.01
0.35
-0.04
Financing
19.81
8.36
6.37
5.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.28
23.93
26.34
19.85
