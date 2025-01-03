iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.92
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd

Sh. Krishna Pap. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.71

-4.13

-14.38

-3.76

Depreciation

-3.77

-3.81

-3.67

-3.12

Tax paid

0.39

0.86

2.33

-1.01

Working capital

9.76

-0.94

-4.6

0.55

Other operating items

Operating

4.66

-8.04

-20.32

-7.35

Capital expenditure

4.74

2.23

12.55

0.51

Free cash flow

9.4

-5.8

-7.77

-6.83

Equity raised

15.11

21.38

27.4

21.64

Investing

-0.04

-0.01

0.35

-0.04

Financing

19.81

8.36

6.37

5.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

44.28

23.93

26.34

19.85

Sh. Krishna Pap. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.