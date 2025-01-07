Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
103.47
69.4
101.27
136.35
yoy growth (%)
49.08
-31.46
-25.72
-0.31
Raw materials
-57.95
-35.52
-59.05
-83.41
As % of sales
56
51.18
58.31
61.17
Employee costs
-6.8
-5.42
-8.77
-8.1
As % of sales
6.58
7.81
8.66
5.94
Other costs
-31.28
-25.64
-37.28
-42.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.23
36.94
36.81
31.43
Operating profit
7.43
2.81
-3.84
1.96
OPM
7.18
4.05
-3.79
1.44
Depreciation
-3.77
-3.81
-3.67
-3.12
Interest expense
-6.28
-3.56
-9.09
-3.08
Other income
0.92
0.43
2.22
0.48
Profit before tax
-1.71
-4.13
-14.38
-3.76
Taxes
0.39
0.86
2.33
-1.01
Tax rate
-23.28
-20.81
-16.22
27.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.31
-3.27
-12.05
-4.77
Exceptional items
0
0
6.68
5.39
Net profit
-1.31
-3.27
-5.36
0.61
yoy growth (%)
-59.85
-38.97
-967.72
-97.39
NPM
-1.27
-4.71
-5.29
0.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.