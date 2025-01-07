iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.81
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

103.47

69.4

101.27

136.35

yoy growth (%)

49.08

-31.46

-25.72

-0.31

Raw materials

-57.95

-35.52

-59.05

-83.41

As % of sales

56

51.18

58.31

61.17

Employee costs

-6.8

-5.42

-8.77

-8.1

As % of sales

6.58

7.81

8.66

5.94

Other costs

-31.28

-25.64

-37.28

-42.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.23

36.94

36.81

31.43

Operating profit

7.43

2.81

-3.84

1.96

OPM

7.18

4.05

-3.79

1.44

Depreciation

-3.77

-3.81

-3.67

-3.12

Interest expense

-6.28

-3.56

-9.09

-3.08

Other income

0.92

0.43

2.22

0.48

Profit before tax

-1.71

-4.13

-14.38

-3.76

Taxes

0.39

0.86

2.33

-1.01

Tax rate

-23.28

-20.81

-16.22

27.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.31

-3.27

-12.05

-4.77

Exceptional items

0

0

6.68

5.39

Net profit

-1.31

-3.27

-5.36

0.61

yoy growth (%)

-59.85

-38.97

-967.72

-97.39

NPM

-1.27

-4.71

-5.29

0.45

Sh. Krishna Pap. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.