iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd Share Price

37.92
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37.92
  • Day's High37.92
  • 52 Wk High60.54
  • Prev. Close36.12
  • Day's Low36.12
  • 52 Wk Low 32.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

37.92

Prev. Close

36.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

37.92

Day's Low

36.12

52 Week's High

60.54

52 Week's Low

32.2

Book Value

24.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.24%

Non-Promoter- 57.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.52

13.52

13.52

13.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.18

18.79

6.22

7.58

Net Worth

32.7

32.31

19.74

21.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

103.47

69.4

101.27

136.35

yoy growth (%)

49.08

-31.46

-25.72

-0.31

Raw materials

-57.95

-35.52

-59.05

-83.41

As % of sales

56

51.18

58.31

61.17

Employee costs

-6.8

-5.42

-8.77

-8.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.71

-4.13

-14.38

-3.76

Depreciation

-3.77

-3.81

-3.67

-3.12

Tax paid

0.39

0.86

2.33

-1.01

Working capital

9.76

-0.94

-4.6

0.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.08

-31.46

-25.72

-0.31

Op profit growth

164.31

-173.18

-295.29

-82.54

EBIT growth

-897.9

-89.17

687.69

-106.99

Net profit growth

-59.85

-38.97

-967.72

-97.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

N K Pasari

Non Executive Director

Dev Kishan Chanda

Independent Non Exe. Director

L C Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

P N Singh

Whole Time Director

NAYNESH PASARI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritika Priyam

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yukti Gulati Chanana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd

Summary

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, established in 1972 turned public from private in 1986. Till Oct 86, the company functioned in its original incorporated name Shree Krishna Paper Products Pvt Ltd. The Company is a versatile paper manufacturing company, majorly producing Newsprint papers, publication coated papers, Electrical Grade insulating paper , Interleaving Kraft Paper, Carbonless Paper and thermal sensitive papers . Currently, the Company is deemed as one of the leading firms of its domain of operations, which is enjoying an international recognition. Predominantly, it is supplying Coated, Uncoated and Thermal sensitive Papers all across the country.The Company manufactures Paper, Coated paper, Thermal Sensitive paper. Besides these, it manufactures various types of coated papers which include chromo paper and art paper. It sells its products under the Senso Cote and Silver Cote brand names.In 1974, the company took over a paper unit located at Bahadurgarh from Bansal Paper Mills. The company then undertook a major modernisation programme. Over the years, the company has increased its capacity to 12,000 tpa. The company, in 1989, acquired Bhargava Papers Pvt Ltd which has a unit at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This manufacturing unit is non-operational at present. The company decided to acquire this unit to expand its existing activities but, at a later date, an additional plot of land adjacent to the existing plant at Bahadurgarh, Haryana, was purchased by it. Sinc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd is ₹51.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd is ₹32.2 and ₹60.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd?

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.03%, 3 Years at 11.17%, 1 Year at -9.82%, 6 Month at -5.67%, 3 Month at -7.20% and 1 Month at -7.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.