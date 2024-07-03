Summary

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, established in 1972 turned public from private in 1986. Till Oct 86, the company functioned in its original incorporated name Shree Krishna Paper Products Pvt Ltd. The Company is a versatile paper manufacturing company, majorly producing Newsprint papers, publication coated papers, Electrical Grade insulating paper , Interleaving Kraft Paper, Carbonless Paper and thermal sensitive papers . Currently, the Company is deemed as one of the leading firms of its domain of operations, which is enjoying an international recognition. Predominantly, it is supplying Coated, Uncoated and Thermal sensitive Papers all across the country.The Company manufactures Paper, Coated paper, Thermal Sensitive paper. Besides these, it manufactures various types of coated papers which include chromo paper and art paper. It sells its products under the Senso Cote and Silver Cote brand names.In 1974, the company took over a paper unit located at Bahadurgarh from Bansal Paper Mills. The company then undertook a major modernisation programme. Over the years, the company has increased its capacity to 12,000 tpa. The company, in 1989, acquired Bhargava Papers Pvt Ltd which has a unit at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This manufacturing unit is non-operational at present. The company decided to acquire this unit to expand its existing activities but, at a later date, an additional plot of land adjacent to the existing plant at Bahadurgarh, Haryana, was purchased by it. Sinc

