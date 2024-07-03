Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹37.92
Prev. Close₹36.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹37.92
Day's Low₹36.12
52 Week's High₹60.54
52 Week's Low₹32.2
Book Value₹24.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.52
13.52
13.52
13.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.18
18.79
6.22
7.58
Net Worth
32.7
32.31
19.74
21.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
103.47
69.4
101.27
136.35
yoy growth (%)
49.08
-31.46
-25.72
-0.31
Raw materials
-57.95
-35.52
-59.05
-83.41
As % of sales
56
51.18
58.31
61.17
Employee costs
-6.8
-5.42
-8.77
-8.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.71
-4.13
-14.38
-3.76
Depreciation
-3.77
-3.81
-3.67
-3.12
Tax paid
0.39
0.86
2.33
-1.01
Working capital
9.76
-0.94
-4.6
0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.08
-31.46
-25.72
-0.31
Op profit growth
164.31
-173.18
-295.29
-82.54
EBIT growth
-897.9
-89.17
687.69
-106.99
Net profit growth
-59.85
-38.97
-967.72
-97.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
N K Pasari
Non Executive Director
Dev Kishan Chanda
Independent Non Exe. Director
L C Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
P N Singh
Whole Time Director
NAYNESH PASARI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritika Priyam
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yukti Gulati Chanana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd
Summary
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, established in 1972 turned public from private in 1986. Till Oct 86, the company functioned in its original incorporated name Shree Krishna Paper Products Pvt Ltd. The Company is a versatile paper manufacturing company, majorly producing Newsprint papers, publication coated papers, Electrical Grade insulating paper , Interleaving Kraft Paper, Carbonless Paper and thermal sensitive papers . Currently, the Company is deemed as one of the leading firms of its domain of operations, which is enjoying an international recognition. Predominantly, it is supplying Coated, Uncoated and Thermal sensitive Papers all across the country.The Company manufactures Paper, Coated paper, Thermal Sensitive paper. Besides these, it manufactures various types of coated papers which include chromo paper and art paper. It sells its products under the Senso Cote and Silver Cote brand names.In 1974, the company took over a paper unit located at Bahadurgarh from Bansal Paper Mills. The company then undertook a major modernisation programme. Over the years, the company has increased its capacity to 12,000 tpa. The company, in 1989, acquired Bhargava Papers Pvt Ltd which has a unit at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This manufacturing unit is non-operational at present. The company decided to acquire this unit to expand its existing activities but, at a later date, an additional plot of land adjacent to the existing plant at Bahadurgarh, Haryana, was purchased by it. Sinc
Read More
The Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd is ₹51.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd is ₹32.2 and ₹60.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.03%, 3 Years at 11.17%, 1 Year at -9.82%, 6 Month at -5.67%, 3 Month at -7.20% and 1 Month at -7.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.