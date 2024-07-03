Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd Summary

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, established in 1972 turned public from private in 1986. Till Oct 86, the company functioned in its original incorporated name Shree Krishna Paper Products Pvt Ltd. The Company is a versatile paper manufacturing company, majorly producing Newsprint papers, publication coated papers, Electrical Grade insulating paper , Interleaving Kraft Paper, Carbonless Paper and thermal sensitive papers . Currently, the Company is deemed as one of the leading firms of its domain of operations, which is enjoying an international recognition. Predominantly, it is supplying Coated, Uncoated and Thermal sensitive Papers all across the country.The Company manufactures Paper, Coated paper, Thermal Sensitive paper. Besides these, it manufactures various types of coated papers which include chromo paper and art paper. It sells its products under the Senso Cote and Silver Cote brand names.In 1974, the company took over a paper unit located at Bahadurgarh from Bansal Paper Mills. The company then undertook a major modernisation programme. Over the years, the company has increased its capacity to 12,000 tpa. The company, in 1989, acquired Bhargava Papers Pvt Ltd which has a unit at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This manufacturing unit is non-operational at present. The company decided to acquire this unit to expand its existing activities but, at a later date, an additional plot of land adjacent to the existing plant at Bahadurgarh, Haryana, was purchased by it. Since it was not logical to have two sets of similar organisations and manufacturing facilities in two different places, it decided to dispose off this unit to concentrate on the diversification and expansion plans at the Bahadurgarh unit. Shree Krishna Paper Mills came out with a Rs 4.37-cr public issue in 1995 to part-finance a project to manufacture thermal sensitive paper (fax paper). The company has a technical agreement with Hansol Paper, South Korea, to manufacture fax paper. This project was delayed due to delay in the machinery imported, however the production was commenced during 1996-97 for the project.SKPMIL has touched new heights of glory and expanded its wings in many segments. The Company has a Paper unit at Kotputli, Rajasthan. The Paper Division was set up in year 2004. The Company is using 100% recycled fiber in this unit to manufacture several verities of papers &specialty Papers. The Production Capacity of the plant is 40,000 TPA. In this plant, it manufacture Industrial and Specialty Papers such as Newsprint, Electrical Insulation Kraft Paper, Interleaving Kraft Paper, Color Kraft Paper and Absorbent Kraft Paper.During 2009-10, the Company restarted its Keshwana Unit for production after the modificiation as projected under the Restructuring-cum-Enhancement Package.