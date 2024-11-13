Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SHREE KRISHNA PAPER MILLS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30th 2024 and Trading Window Closure. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SHREE KRISHNA PAPER MILLS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider review and approve Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to approve the Recommendation of dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares as a part of CDR Package to the Bankers subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Reg. 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR REG 2015, submission of the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 with declaration of Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares as a part of CDR Package to the Bankers along with other items of agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

SHREE KRISHNA PAPER MILLS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with other items of Agenda. The Board of Directors have considered and approved audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 and taken note of audit report with unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Newspaper Advertisement of Financial Results under regulation 47 of LODR. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024