Shree Pacetronix Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.88
0.31
0.41
0.11
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.5
-0.5
-0.38
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.12
-0.13
-0.03
Working capital
0.63
0.13
0.14
0.73
Other operating items
Operating
0.78
-0.19
-0.09
0.41
Capital expenditure
0.21
0.67
1.1
0.28
Free cash flow
1
0.47
1
0.7
Equity raised
4.59
4.22
3.53
3.13
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.15
0.27
0.34
-0.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.75
4.97
4.88
3.5
