Shree Pacetronix Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

120.1
(-1.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Pacetronix Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9.02

7.55

8.76

6.59

yoy growth (%)

19.39

-13.7

32.75

-3.52

Raw materials

-3.12

-2.62

-3.36

-2.71

As % of sales

34.58

34.78

38.36

41.18

Employee costs

-2.32

-1.98

-2.04

-1.59

As % of sales

25.71

26.27

23.37

24.13

Other costs

-1.98

-1.83

-2.1

-1.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.97

24.25

24.06

22.64

Operating profit

1.59

1.11

1.24

0.79

OPM

17.72

14.69

14.2

12.03

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.5

-0.5

-0.38

Interest expense

-0.28

-0.33

-0.36

-0.3

Other income

0.06

0.04

0.03

0.01

Profit before tax

0.88

0.31

0.41

0.11

Taxes

-0.23

-0.12

-0.13

-0.03

Tax rate

-26.31

-40.85

-33.34

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.65

0.18

0.27

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.65

0.18

0.27

0.07

yoy growth (%)

255.31

-33.37

260.91

-126.29

NPM

7.22

2.42

3.14

1.15

