|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.02
7.55
8.76
6.59
yoy growth (%)
19.39
-13.7
32.75
-3.52
Raw materials
-3.12
-2.62
-3.36
-2.71
As % of sales
34.58
34.78
38.36
41.18
Employee costs
-2.32
-1.98
-2.04
-1.59
As % of sales
25.71
26.27
23.37
24.13
Other costs
-1.98
-1.83
-2.1
-1.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.97
24.25
24.06
22.64
Operating profit
1.59
1.11
1.24
0.79
OPM
17.72
14.69
14.2
12.03
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.5
-0.5
-0.38
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.33
-0.36
-0.3
Other income
0.06
0.04
0.03
0.01
Profit before tax
0.88
0.31
0.41
0.11
Taxes
-0.23
-0.12
-0.13
-0.03
Tax rate
-26.31
-40.85
-33.34
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.65
0.18
0.27
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.65
0.18
0.27
0.07
yoy growth (%)
255.31
-33.37
260.91
-126.29
NPM
7.22
2.42
3.14
1.15
