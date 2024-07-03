SectorHealthcare
Open₹125
Prev. Close₹125.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.11
Day's High₹125
Day's Low₹122
52 Week's High₹268.5
52 Week's Low₹106
Book Value₹37.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.6
P/E20.24
EPS6.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.56
6.2
2.95
2.3
Net Worth
13.16
9.8
6.55
5.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.02
7.55
8.76
6.59
yoy growth (%)
19.39
-13.7
32.75
-3.52
Raw materials
-3.12
-2.62
-3.36
-2.71
As % of sales
34.58
34.78
38.36
41.18
Employee costs
-2.32
-1.98
-2.04
-1.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.88
0.31
0.41
0.11
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.5
-0.5
-0.38
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.12
-0.13
-0.03
Working capital
0.63
0.13
0.14
0.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.39
-13.7
32.75
-3.52
Op profit growth
44.06
-10.73
56.63
60.26
EBIT growth
80.14
-16.37
86.22
-2,098.79
Net profit growth
255.31
-33.37
260.91
-126.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
22.04
20.26
9.23
7.56
8.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.04
20.26
9.23
7.56
8.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.09
0.07
0.05
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Atul Kumar Sethi
Joint Managing Director
Akash Sethi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manali Tongia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Somya Chhabra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chandragupt Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yash Bagora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Pacetronix Ltd
Summary
Shree Pacetronix Ltd, a leading manufacturer / exporter of Pacemakers, was incorporated in January , 1988 as a Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company in 1993. It has a operative plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh with installed capacity to produce 4800 pacemakers per annum.The Company is one among the Corporates which is operating in global market for Pacemaker. Pacemakers are medical devices that are used to impart electrical pulses to the heart, to ensure normal heart rate. Pacemakers are used to treat patients suffering mainly from heart conditions, such as heart failure and arrhythmias. These devices are implanted under patients chest by cardiologist to deal with various indications and used for the treatment of heart medical complications/conditions.
Read More
The Shree Pacetronix Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Pacetronix Ltd is ₹44.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Pacetronix Ltd is 20.24 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Pacetronix Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Pacetronix Ltd is ₹106 and ₹268.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Pacetronix Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.81%, 3 Years at 64.70%, 1 Year at -42.22%, 6 Month at -42.76%, 3 Month at -22.27% and 1 Month at 2.67%.
