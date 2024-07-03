iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Pacetronix Ltd Share Price

123.9
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:37:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125
  • Day's High125
  • 52 Wk High268.5
  • Prev. Close125.1
  • Day's Low122
  • 52 Wk Low 106
  • Turnover (lac)4.11
  • P/E20.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.66
  • EPS6.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Shree Pacetronix Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

125

Prev. Close

125.1

Turnover(Lac.)

4.11

Day's High

125

Day's Low

122

52 Week's High

268.5

52 Week's Low

106

Book Value

37.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.6

P/E

20.24

EPS

6.18

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Pacetronix Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shree Pacetronix Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shree Pacetronix Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.24%

Non-Promoter- 75.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Pacetronix Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.56

6.2

2.95

2.3

Net Worth

13.16

9.8

6.55

5.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9.02

7.55

8.76

6.59

yoy growth (%)

19.39

-13.7

32.75

-3.52

Raw materials

-3.12

-2.62

-3.36

-2.71

As % of sales

34.58

34.78

38.36

41.18

Employee costs

-2.32

-1.98

-2.04

-1.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.88

0.31

0.41

0.11

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.5

-0.5

-0.38

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.12

-0.13

-0.03

Working capital

0.63

0.13

0.14

0.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.39

-13.7

32.75

-3.52

Op profit growth

44.06

-10.73

56.63

60.26

EBIT growth

80.14

-16.37

86.22

-2,098.79

Net profit growth

255.31

-33.37

260.91

-126.29

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

22.04

20.26

9.23

7.56

8.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.04

20.26

9.23

7.56

8.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.09

0.07

0.05

0.04

View Annually Results

Shree Pacetronix Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Pacetronix Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Atul Kumar Sethi

Joint Managing Director

Akash Sethi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manali Tongia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Somya Chhabra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandragupt Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yash Bagora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Pacetronix Ltd

Summary

Shree Pacetronix Ltd, a leading manufacturer / exporter of Pacemakers, was incorporated in January , 1988 as a Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company in 1993. It has a operative plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh with installed capacity to produce 4800 pacemakers per annum.The Company is one among the Corporates which is operating in global market for Pacemaker. Pacemakers are medical devices that are used to impart electrical pulses to the heart, to ensure normal heart rate. Pacemakers are used to treat patients suffering mainly from heart conditions, such as heart failure and arrhythmias. These devices are implanted under patients chest by cardiologist to deal with various indications and used for the treatment of heart medical complications/conditions.
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Pacetronix Ltd share price today?

The Shree Pacetronix Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Pacetronix Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Pacetronix Ltd is ₹44.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Pacetronix Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Pacetronix Ltd is 20.24 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Pacetronix Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Pacetronix Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Pacetronix Ltd is ₹106 and ₹268.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Pacetronix Ltd?

Shree Pacetronix Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.81%, 3 Years at 64.70%, 1 Year at -42.22%, 6 Month at -42.76%, 3 Month at -22.27% and 1 Month at 2.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Pacetronix Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Pacetronix Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.75 %

