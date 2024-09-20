AGM 20/09/2024 Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 20th September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through video conference (VC) / other audio visual means (OAVM) for which purpose the Registered office of the Company situated at Plot No. 15, Sector-II, Industrial Area, Pithampur, District Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, 454775 is deemed as the venue for the Meeting and the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting is deemed to be made there at. You are requested to kindly take above information on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)