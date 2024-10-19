Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

SHREE PACETRONIX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam With reference to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that 03rd/2024-2025 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 19th October 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company i.e. Plot No 15 Sector-II Industrial Area Pithampur District Dhar (M.P.) 454775 to inter alia transact the following businesses along with other administrative and operational businesses: 1. To Consider & Approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Limited Review Report along with modified/unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair; Please take the same in your record. Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, this is to inform you that in the 03th/2024-25 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, 19.10.2024 at 03.00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, transacted the following businesses along with other regular administrative and operational businesses: 1. Considered & Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Taken on record the Standalone & Consolidated Auditors Limited Review Report along with an unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter & Half year ended 30.09.2024. The Board has also discussed the other operational, financial and administrative matters in detail and passed the necessary resolutions. The Meeting of the Board of Director commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:40 P.M Pursuant to Reg 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following: 1.Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter & Half year ended 30.09.2024. 2.Standalone and Consolidated Auditors LRR on the Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. The aforesaid results are duly approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on Saturday, 19.10.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SHREE PACETRONIX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that 02nd/2024-2025 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 at 03.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company i.e. Plot No 15 Sector-II Industrial Area Pithampur District Dhar (M.P.) 454775 to inter alia transact the following businesses along with other administrative and operational businesses: 1. To Consider & Approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. To take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Limited Review Report along with modified/unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair; Please take the same in your record. Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that BM of the Co. held on 10.08.2024 at 3:00 P.M ,transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved Financial Results for 30.06.2024; 2. Taken on record LRR with an unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for 30.06.2024; 3. Approved Boards Report FY ended 30.03.2024; 4. Approved the Notice of 36th AGM to be held on Fri, 20th Sep, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through (VC)/(OAVM); 5. Finalization of cut-off date & remote e-voting period for the AGM; 6. Fixed that the ROM & the share transfer books will be closed from Sat, 14th Sep, 2024 to Fri, 20th Sep, 2024 (both days incl) ; 7. Re-appointed Ms. Shraddha Jain, as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25; 8. Re- appointed M/s. Shreyash Sethiya & Associates, as Internal Auditor of the Co. for the FY 2024-25; 9. Appt. Ms. Shraddha Jain, as a scrutinizer of the Co. for 36th AGM; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

SHREE PACETRONIX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam With reference to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015we wish to inform you that 01st/2024-2025 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 03.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company i.e. Plot No. 15 Sector-II Industrial Area Pithampur District Dhar (M.P.) 454775 to inter alia transact the following businesses along with other administrative and operational businesses: 1. To Consider & Approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor for the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company along with modified/unmodified opinion on such Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following: 1.Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2.Audit Report on the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. The aforesaid results are duly approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that in the 01st/2024-2025 meeting of the BOD of the Co. held on 30th May, 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at the R.O. of the Co, inter alia, transacted the following businesses along with other regular administrative and operational businesses: 1.Considered & Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Co. for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 2.Taken on record the Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Report along with an unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter and F.Y ended 31.03.2024 3.Considered & Approved the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flow Statement along with its notes to account, schedules and annexures for the F.Y ended 31.03.2024 Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Dear Sir/Maam, As per Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, this is to inform you that in the 07th/2023-24 of the BOD of the Co held on 29.03.2024 at 3.00 P.M at the R.O of the Co, inter alia, transacted the following items of business: 1.Approved, increase in the Remuneration of Mr. Atul Kumar Sethi (DIN: 00245685), MD of the Co w.e.f. 01st April, 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM ; 2.Approved, increase in the Remuneration of Mr. Akash Sethi (DIN: 08176396), Joint MD of the Co w.e.f. 01.04.2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM ; 3.Take note of Completion of Tenure of Independent Director Mr. Shushil Kumar Patni (DIN: 00245754), upon completion of 2nd consecutive term. 4.Re-constitution of Committees of BOD as enclosed in Pdf attached herewith. 5. approved payment of remuneration to the Non Executive-Independent Directors of the Co as enclosed in pdf The Meeting of the BOD commenced at 03:00 P.M. & concluded at 07:30 P.M.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024