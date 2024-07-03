Shree Pacetronix Ltd Summary

Shree Pacetronix Ltd, a leading manufacturer / exporter of Pacemakers, was incorporated in January , 1988 as a Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company in 1993. It has a operative plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh with installed capacity to produce 4800 pacemakers per annum.The Company is one among the Corporates which is operating in global market for Pacemaker. Pacemakers are medical devices that are used to impart electrical pulses to the heart, to ensure normal heart rate. Pacemakers are used to treat patients suffering mainly from heart conditions, such as heart failure and arrhythmias. These devices are implanted under patients chest by cardiologist to deal with various indications and used for the treatment of heart medical complications/conditions.