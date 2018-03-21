Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Equity Capital
41.13
41.13
41.13
41.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.17
191.91
217.18
250.04
Net Worth
183.3
233.04
258.31
291.17
Minority Interest
Debt
1,167.93
1,003.59
785.75
522.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.77
Total Liabilities
1,351.23
1,236.63
1,044.06
814.43
Fixed Assets
131.08
135.41
144.17
156.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
118.24
118.24
118.24
118.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.77
Networking Capital
1,100.55
972.32
779.34
534.54
Inventories
1,672.3
1,495.81
1,366.53
1,217.42
Inventory Days
8,118.5
5,238.86
5,623.25
2,546.81
Sundry Debtors
22.59
19.07
21.18
19.8
Debtor Days
109.66
66.79
87.15
41.42
Other Current Assets
803.98
784.35
630.69
450.34
Sundry Creditors
-322.01
-325.27
-1.67
-327.87
Creditor Days
1,563.25
1,139.21
6.87
685.89
Other Current Liabilities
-1,076.31
-1,001.64
-1,237.39
-825.15
Cash
1.35
10.67
2.33
4.61
Total Assets
1,351.22
1,236.64
1,044.08
814.42
