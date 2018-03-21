Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.85
17.49
-49.16
-25.81
Op profit growth
101.89
-24.97
597.4
-152.42
EBIT growth
103.98
-25.29
606.85
-144.32
Net profit growth
97.52
-24.77
107.86
-300.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-65.04
-23.24
-36.39
-2.65
EBIT margin
-64.79
-22.91
-36.04
-2.59
Net profit margin
-66.09
-24.14
-37.7
-9.22
RoCE
-3.07
-1.62
-2.41
-0.34
RoNW
-2.55
-1.2
-1.51
-0.69
RoA
-0.78
-0.42
-0.63
-0.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.1
-6.13
-8.14
-3.92
Book value per share
111.95
124.02
130.27
138.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-5.16
-9.36
-9.53
-21.81
P/B
0.55
0.46
0.59
0.61
EV/EBIDTA
-29.26
-51.52
-36.8
-222.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.13
0.3
2.13
101.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
101.12
70.48
84.31
43.85
Inventory days
8,145.22
5,325.5
5,618.43
2,522.75
Creditor days
-190.75
-96.83
-115.94
-140.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
54.62
20.36
40.23
2.88
Net debt / equity
2.53
1.94
1.59
1.12
Net debt / op. profit
-23.84
-40.87
-26.48
-138.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.16
-2.02
-0.17
Other costs
-164.79
-123.07
-134.36
-102.48
