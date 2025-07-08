Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹37.8
Prev. Close₹36.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.5
Day's High₹37.85
Day's Low₹36.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹60.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)155.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Equity Capital
41.13
41.13
41.13
41.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.17
191.91
217.18
250.04
Net Worth
183.3
233.04
258.31
291.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Revenue
75.18
104.21
88.7
174.47
yoy growth (%)
-27.85
17.49
-49.16
-25.81
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.17
-1.79
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Profit before tax
-49.72
-24.68
-32.85
-5.9
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2.78
Working capital
117.47
199.43
-27.28
152.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.85
17.49
-49.16
-25.81
Op profit growth
107.24
-26.92
603.73
-151.2
EBIT growth
107.42
-26.64
616.28
-143.44
Net profit growth
101.45
-24.85
158.56
-239.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
75.19
104.22
88.7
174.48
235.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
75.19
104.22
88.7
174.48
235.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.42
0.37
0.15
1.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Shambhukumar S Kasliwal
Vice Chairman & CEO
Vikas S Kasliwal
Independent Director
Lalit Mohan
Whole-time Director
S K Luharuka
Independent Director
N K Sethi
Independent Director
S P Banerjee
Director
Dhvani Kaul
Independent Director
R N Jha
Company Secretary
Satish Kumar Prajapati
Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,
Lower Parel,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-022-61404900
Website: http://www.shreeramurban.co.in
Email: cssatish@sruil.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited, formerly Shree Ram Mills Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate and textiles. The company was incorporated in...
Read More
Reports by Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd
