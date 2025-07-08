iifl-logo
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd Share Price Live

37.85
(4.99%)
Mar 21, 2018|03:17:54 PM

  • Open37.8
  • Day's High37.85
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close36.05
  • Day's Low36.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)155.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

37.8

Prev. Close

36.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1.5

Day's High

37.85

Day's Low

36.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

60.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

155.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:48 PM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.13%

Non-Promoter- 4.95%

Institutions: 4.95%

Non-Institutions: 24.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013

Equity Capital

41.13

41.13

41.13

41.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

142.17

191.91

217.18

250.04

Net Worth

183.3

233.04

258.31

291.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013

Revenue

75.18

104.21

88.7

174.47

yoy growth (%)

-27.85

17.49

-49.16

-25.81

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.17

-1.79

-0.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013

Profit before tax

-49.72

-24.68

-32.85

-5.9

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.05

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

-2.78

Working capital

117.47

199.43

-27.28

152.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.85

17.49

-49.16

-25.81

Op profit growth

107.24

-26.92

603.73

-151.2

EBIT growth

107.42

-26.64

616.28

-143.44

Net profit growth

101.45

-24.85

158.56

-239.7

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

75.19

104.22

88.7

174.48

235.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

75.19

104.22

88.7

174.48

235.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.42

0.37

0.15

1.44

View Annually Results

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Shambhukumar S Kasliwal

Vice Chairman & CEO

Vikas S Kasliwal

Independent Director

Lalit Mohan

Whole-time Director

S K Luharuka

Independent Director

N K Sethi

Independent Director

S P Banerjee

Director

Dhvani Kaul

Independent Director

R N Jha

Company Secretary

Satish Kumar Prajapati

Registered Office

Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

Lower Parel,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-022-61404900

Website: http://www.shreeramurban.co.in

Email: cssatish@sruil.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited, formerly Shree Ram Mills Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate and textiles. The company was incorporated in...
Read More

Reports by Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd is ₹155.68 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 0.61 as of 21 Mar ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Mar ‘18

What is the CAGR of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd?

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.22%, 3 Years at -20.41%, 1 Year at -40.94%, 6 Month at -34.69%, 3 Month at -31.48% and 1 Month at -13.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.13 %
Institutions - 4.96 %
Public - 24.91 %

