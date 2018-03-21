TO

THE MEMBERS OF SHREE RAM URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SHREE RAM URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records, in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company, and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

In conducting our audit we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We refer to:

I. Note No. 43 to the standalone financial statements, the Company received an order on fire refuge area passed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) dt.31.08.2016 against which NGO, Janhit Manch has filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Honble Bombay High Court and the court has restrained the Municipal Commissioner from acting on the fire refuge order. Further, the MCGM has passed an order on regularisation of the Public Parking Lot fixing premium/regularisation charges. The Companys SLP is also pending before the Apex Court against the order of Honble Bombay High court dt.27-01-2016. Consequently, till the outcome of the judgement from Apex Court, we are unable to comment upon the financial impact of the same on the financial statements over and above the premium/ regularisation charges confirmed by MCGM.

II. Note No.46 to the standalone financial statements, regarding non provision of interest under subvention scheme amounting to Rs.73,48,22,190/-, as the Company is in negotiation with the fund provider for waiver/reduction of interest and does not anticipate subvention interest liability. Had the subvention interest provided, the Loss for the current year would have been higher by Rs.29,59,84,153/-, Construction Work in Progress would have been higher by Rs. 43,88,38,037/- and the Current Liabilities would have been higher by Rs.73.48,22,190/- and Reserves and Surplus would have been lower by Rs.29,59,84,153/-.

III. Note No.49 to the financial statements, the outstanding balances of loans and advances and trade payables amounting to Rs.13,56,38,289/- (P.Y. Rs.17,73,32,033/-) and Rs.24,28,72,164/- (P.Y.Rs.39,08,50,730/-) respectively, are subject to confirmation and reconciliation. The consequential adjustments if any, arising out of these are not quantifiable.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2017 and its loss and cash flows for the year ended on that date

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to:

1. Note No. 44 to the standalone financial statements, inventory includes Imported Materials for the Construction Project of the Company, amounting to Rs. 15,77,11.694 /- is lying in Custom Warehouse since 2013, however, the Company has confirmed that the quality of the material is unaffected and hence no provision is required to be made.

2. Note No. 45 to the standalone financial statements in respect of pending winding up petitions against the company and the matters being subjudice, the company is taking necessary steps for settlement.

3. Note No. 47 to the standalone financial statements, regarding modification in rate of interest on Debenture from 20.20% p.a. to 0.01 % p.a. during the year, accordingly, the Company has provided interest at the said modified rate. If the original rate of interest had been continued the provision towards interest on debenture would have been higherby Rs.43,33,04.021/-

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the matters stated above.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the possible effects of the matters described under "Basis for qualified opinion" paragraph, have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for qualified opinion" paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for qualified opinion" paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2017, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2017, from being appointed as a directorin terms of section 164(2)oftheAct.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statements- Refer Note 20 to the standalone financial statements;

ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its standalone financial statements as regards its holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes as defined in the Notification S O. 3407(E) dated the Novembers, 2016 of the Ministry of Finance, during the period from Novembers, 2016 to December 30, 2016. Based on the audit procedures performed and the representations provided to us by the Management we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the books of account maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the management. Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements.

For HABIB & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 103479W

(D. P. SHROFF)

Partner

Membership No. 045417

Place : Mumbai Date : 27* May, 2017

ANNEXURE-ATOTHEINDEPENDENT AUDITORSREPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our

report of even date)

i) I n respect of its fixed assets;

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification which, in our opinion provides for physical verification of ail fixed assets at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii) As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified during the year other than inventory lying at Customs. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

iii) The Company has granted unsecured loans to three bodies corporate listed in the register maintained under Section 189oftheCompaniesAct, 2013. (the Act).

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the other terms and conditions for such interest free loans were not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

b) In absence of any stipulations, the regularity of receipts of principal amount is not commented upon.

c) There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loan granted to the bodies corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act to the extent applicable.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by Central Government of India, regarding the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) In respectofstatutorydues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including Tax Deducted at Source, Interest on Tax deducted at source, Service Tax, Property Tax, Custom Warehouse Rent and Interest on Custom Duty have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been delays in many cases.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues remaining unpaid for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the (In Rs.) amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 76,92,012 March ,2015 to September, 2016 Interest on delay in deposit 10,45,000 February, 1998 to November, 1998 of Tax Deducted at Source 12,68,786 March, 2015 to September, 2016 Maharashtra Value Maharashtra Value Added 2,04,98,838 October, 2010 to Added Tax Act, 2002 Tax (including Interest) September, 2016 Mumbai Municipal Property Tax 16,51,79,016 April, 2008 to Corporation Act, 1888 September, 2016 Custom Act, 1962 Interest on Custom Duty 1,88,07,434 May, 2013 to September, 2016 Custom Warehouse Rent 35,80,713 March, 2013 to September, 2016

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, dues in respect of Income tax, Maharashtra Value Added Tax, Excise Duty, Custom duty and Service Tax as at March 31,2017 that have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any disputes and the forum where the dispute is pending are as under:-

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs.) Forum where dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, Income Tax April, 2002 to March, 2003 1,08,86,963 Assessing Authorities 1961 April. 2004 to March, 2005 8,74,93,855 Supreme Court April, 2008 to March, 2009 17,62,020 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal April, 2008 to March, 2009 50,41,158 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) April, 2011 to March, 2012 18,31,05,565 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) April, 2012 to March, 2013 2,28,34,73,527 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) April. 2013to March, 2014 13,03,30,444 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand against short deduction of tax at source and interest thereon April. 1999 to March, 2000 56,64,844 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) April, 2000 to March, 2001 45,209 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal April, 2001 to March, 2002 32,050 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal April, 2009 to March, 2010 10,64,630 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 3 M VAT Act,2002 MVAT and Interest April, 2007 to March, 2008 2,08,48,345 Commissioner of Sales Tax April, 2008 to March, 2009 83,49,216 Commissioner of Sales Tax April. 2010to March,2011 25,69,905 Commissioner of Sales Tax April.2012toMarch,2013 8,46,95,499 Commissioner of Sales Tax 4 Central Excise Act. 1944 Excise Duty October, 2000 3,39,250 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 5 Service Tax under Finance Act. 1994 Service Tax April,2010to March, 2013 6,28,91,213 Commissioner of Service Tax Interest July,2010 to March,2013 8,47,40,911 Service Tax April,2013to March,2014 49,06,841 Commissioner of Service Tax Interest April, 2013to March. 2014 37,99,299 In process of filing reply to Commissioner of Service Tax. Service Tax April, 2014 to March. 2015 12,79,14,388 Commissioner of Service Tax Interest April,2014to March, 2015 5,94,43,286 6 Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty July, 2008 6,98,250 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

viii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, there have been defaults in the repayments of dues to the financial institutions and debenture holder as mentioned below:-

Particulars Amount of Default as at the Balance Sheet date (PrincipalAmount) Period of Default (Principal Amount) Interest Period of Default (Interest) Remarks 1. Financial Institutions- a. SREI Equipment Finance Ltd. (NBFC) Nil 0-3 months 2,66,61,703 (Gross) 0-3 Months Delay in repayment of interest which were outstanding as on March 31, 2017 (continuing default) b. India Bull Housing Finance Ltd. 90.83.33.333 33.33.33.334 0-3 months 3-6 months 12,74,55,694 19,97,98,559 0-3 months 3-6 Months All Defaults during the year were made good on or before March 31, 2017 except repayment of principal of Rs.16,66,66,667/- which was due on March 01, 2017 (continuing default)

With regard to repayment of dues to Debenture holders, we are informed that the Company has modified its terms of Issue of Debenture vide Memorandum of Understanding dt. 28-02-2017, executed between the Company and the Debenture Holders deferring its original term in respect of payment of interest and principal redemption in instalment to the next five years with a condition that if the cash flow permits the Company will consider for prepayment. In view of the same, there are no instances of defaults in repayment of dues to debenture holders.

ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and with regard to Term loan raised during the year, according to the information and explanation given to us, the term loans were applied forthe purposes forwhich they were raised.

x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act,2013.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and section 188 of the Companies Act,2013, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For HABIB & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 103479W

(D. P. SHROFF)

Partner

Membership No. 045417

Place: Mumbai Date :27lh May, 2017

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or frauds may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our audit, the internal financial control over financial reporting needs to be strengthened in respect of review control of periodic reconciliation of balances in parties account including timely resolution thereof, to the extent of such parties covered in the basis for qualified opinion of our main audit report, which could potentially result in the material misstatement in the value of Companys Loans and Advances and Trade Payables.

Opinion

In our opinion, except for the effects of the matter described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained , in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For HABIBS Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 103479W

(D.P. SHROFF)

Partner

Membership No. 045417

Place: Mumbai Date : 27" May, 2017