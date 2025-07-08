Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited, formerly Shree Ram Mills Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate and textiles. The company was incorporated in the year 1935.The Company has two segments: textile and real estate. Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited is the holding company. Its subsidiaries include SRM Sites Private Limited, Shree Ram Realinfra Ventures Private Limited and Raghuveer Suburban Infrastructure Private Limited. Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited (SRUIL) entered the Real Estate business by launching the flagship project of Palais Royale, prior to that, the Company was one of the big players in textiles known as Shree Ram Mills Limited. The Company had carried out the business of manufacturing of cotton textiles and synthetic fabrics.The name of the Company was changed from Shree Ram Mills Limited to Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited in the year 2007 and is carrying the activities of textiles trading and construction.