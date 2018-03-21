Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Revenue
75.18
104.21
88.7
174.47
yoy growth (%)
-27.85
17.49
-49.16
-25.81
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.17
-1.79
-0.29
As % of sales
0.24
0.16
2.02
0.17
Other costs
-123.81
-127.59
-119.13
-178.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
164.68
122.43
134.3
102.45
Operating profit
-48.81
-23.55
-32.23
-4.58
OPM
-64.92
-22.6
-36.33
-2.62
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.05
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.88
-1.14
-0.75
-1.42
Other income
0.06
0.09
0.19
0.14
Profit before tax
-49.72
-24.68
-32.85
-5.9
Taxes
0
0
0
-2.78
Tax rate
0
0
0
47.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-49.72
-24.68
-32.85
-8.69
Exceptional items
-0.01
0
0
-4.01
Net profit
-49.74
-24.69
-32.85
-12.7
yoy growth (%)
101.45
-24.85
158.56
-239.7
NPM
-66.15
-23.69
-37.04
-7.28
