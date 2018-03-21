Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
Profit before tax
-49.72
-24.68
-32.85
-5.9
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2.78
Working capital
117.47
199.43
-27.28
152.28
Other operating items
Operating
67.66
174.66
-60.18
143.53
Capital expenditure
-0.89
0.07
-1.99
-0.99
Free cash flow
66.77
174.73
-62.17
142.54
Equity raised
383.82
433.78
500.07
525.49
Investing
0
0
0
39.53
Financing
573.44
217.84
263.26
-105.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,024.03
826.35
701.16
602.28
