|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Please find attached notice convening 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shree Rama Newsprint Limited (Company) scheduled be held on Wednesday 25th September, 2024 at 12.00 Noon through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
