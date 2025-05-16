iifl-logo
Shree Salasar Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

14.58
(4.97%)
May 16, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.9

5.9

5.4

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.68

25.05

20.52

7.85

Net Worth

31.58

30.95

25.92

11.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

2.69

5.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.58

30.95

28.61

16.24

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.04

0.06

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.2

9.26

8.68

6.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.3

21.64

19.82

9.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

39.63

35.55

31.25

21.99

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.08

-0.07

-0.12

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-20.27

-13.83

-11.36

-12.67

Cash

0.05

0.02

0.05

0.64

Total Assets

31.58

30.96

28.61

16.24

