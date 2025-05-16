Shree Salasar Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.9
5.9
5.4
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.68
25.05
20.52
7.85
Net Worth
31.58
30.95
25.92
11.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
2.69
5.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.58
30.95
28.61
16.24
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.04
0.06
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.2
9.26
8.68
6.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.3
21.64
19.82
9.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
39.63
35.55
31.25
21.99
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.08
-0.07
-0.12
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-20.27
-13.83
-11.36
-12.67
Cash
0.05
0.02
0.05
0.64
Total Assets
31.58
30.96
28.61
16.24
