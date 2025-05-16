Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
9,254.4
|39.08
|5,75,094.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,037.85
|208.8
|3,25,610.37
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
141.45
|28.4
|1,84,854.02
|1,681.87
|0.57
|6,723.9
|40.3
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
277.1
|322.21
|1,76,049.5
|97.14
|0.18
|151.53
|39.32
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,982.65
|64.69
|1,55,612.91
|83.99
|0.94
|120.04
|1,839.4
