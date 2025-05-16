iifl-logo
QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Salasar Investments Ltd

Shree Salasar Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

14.58
(4.97%)
May 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

SHREE SALASAR INVESTMENTS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

9,254.4

39.085,75,094.933,940.440.615,486.391,416.02

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,037.85

208.83,25,610.377.570.0564.6452.39

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

141.45

28.41,84,854.021,681.870.576,723.940.3

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

277.1

322.211,76,049.597.140.18151.5339.32

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,982.65

64.691,55,612.9183.990.94120.041,839.4

