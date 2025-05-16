Shree Salasar Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.57
7.78
-8.66
-4.74
Other operating items
Operating
-4.57
7.78
-8.66
-4.74
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.19
0
Free cash flow
-4.57
7.78
-8.47
-4.74
Equity raised
14.58
13.44
13.41
13.26
Investing
0.16
-1.81
-3.19
2.76
Financing
10.59
10.84
14.29
12.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.76
30.25
16.04
23.44
No Record Found
