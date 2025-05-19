Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹14.58
Prev. Close₹13.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹14.58
Day's Low₹14.58
52 Week's High₹14.58
52 Week's Low₹14.58
Book Value₹69.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.17
P/E10.57
EPS1.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.9
5.9
5.4
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.68
25.05
20.52
7.85
Net Worth
31.58
30.95
25.92
11.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.57
7.78
-8.66
-4.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13.51
3.49
20.91
5.92
0.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.51
3.49
20.91
5.92
0.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.07
0.1
0.01
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
9,254.4
|39.08
|5,75,094.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,037.85
|208.8
|3,25,610.37
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
141.45
|28.4
|1,84,854.02
|1,681.87
|0.57
|6,723.9
|40.3
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
277.1
|322.21
|1,76,049.5
|97.14
|0.18
|151.53
|39.32
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,982.65
|64.69
|1,55,612.91
|83.99
|0.94
|120.04
|1,839.4
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shailesh G Hingarh
Independent Director
Abhishek Shah
Independent Director
Nitin Sakalchand Jain
Non Executive Director
Chetana Dasare
Non Executive Director
Rishabh Verdia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dashmeet Kaur
Reports by Shree Salasar Investments Ltd
Summary
Shree Salasar Investments Limited is an investment company and is engaged in the business to invest in, and acquire and hold, sell, buy or otherwise deal in shares, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, units in India or elsewhere and also engaged in business of Infrastructure. The Company was incorporated on October 03, 1980. As on 31 March 2024, the Company has two Subsidiary Companies i.e. Vinca Realtors Private Limited and Marine Drive Realtors Private Limited.During the year 2022-23, the sales and other income increased from Rs. 20,60,657/- to Rs. 53,26,238/- as compared to previous year however, there was net profit of Rs. 3,13,727/- as compared to net profit of Rs. 25,485 /- in the previous year.
The Shree Salasar Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd is ₹10.17 Cr. as of 16 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd is 10.57 and 0.21 as of 16 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Salasar Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd is ₹14.58 and ₹14.58 as of 16 May ‘25
Shree Salasar Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.97%, 3 Years at 3.29%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
