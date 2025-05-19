iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Shree Salasar Investments Ltd Share Price

14.58
(4.97%)
May 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.58
  • Day's High14.58
  • 52 Wk High14.58
  • Prev. Close13.89
  • Day's Low14.58
  • 52 Wk Low 14.58
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E10.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.29
  • EPS1.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Salasar Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

14.58

Prev. Close

13.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

14.58

Day's Low

14.58

52 Week's High

14.58

52 Week's Low

14.58

Book Value

69.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.17

P/E

10.57

EPS

1.38

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Salasar Investments Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shree Salasar Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Salasar Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 May, 2025|10:55 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.24%

Non-Promoter- 37.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Salasar Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.9

5.9

5.4

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.68

25.05

20.52

7.85

Net Worth

31.58

30.95

25.92

11.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.57

7.78

-8.66

-4.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13.51

3.49

20.91

5.92

0.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.51

3.49

20.91

5.92

0.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.07

0.1

0.01

0

0

View Annually Results

Shree Salasar Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

9,254.4

39.085,75,094.933,940.440.615,486.391,416.02

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,037.85

208.83,25,610.377.570.0564.6452.39

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

141.45

28.41,84,854.021,681.870.576,723.940.3

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

277.1

322.211,76,049.597.140.18151.5339.32

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,982.65

64.691,55,612.9183.990.94120.041,839.4

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Salasar Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shailesh G Hingarh

Independent Director

Abhishek Shah

Independent Director

Nitin Sakalchand Jain

Non Executive Director

Chetana Dasare

Non Executive Director

Rishabh Verdia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dashmeet Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Salasar Investments Ltd

Summary

Shree Salasar Investments Limited is an investment company and is engaged in the business to invest in, and acquire and hold, sell, buy or otherwise deal in shares, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, units in India or elsewhere and also engaged in business of Infrastructure. The Company was incorporated on October 03, 1980. As on 31 March 2024, the Company has two Subsidiary Companies i.e. Vinca Realtors Private Limited and Marine Drive Realtors Private Limited.During the year 2022-23, the sales and other income increased from Rs. 20,60,657/- to Rs. 53,26,238/- as compared to previous year however, there was net profit of Rs. 3,13,727/- as compared to net profit of Rs. 25,485 /- in the previous year.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Salasar Investments Ltd share price today?

The Shree Salasar Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd is ₹10.17 Cr. as of 16 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd is 10.57 and 0.21 as of 16 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Salasar Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd is ₹14.58 and ₹14.58 as of 16 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd?

Shree Salasar Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.97%, 3 Years at 3.29%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Salasar Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Salasar Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.